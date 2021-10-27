Mötley Crüe Tommy Lee’s gives approval to viral gyroscope drummer

Mötley Crüe‘s Tommy Lee has given his approval to a high school drummer who performed inside a gyroscope – you can check out the clip below.

TikTok user Meredith Sanders shared footage of her dizzying performance for the Westfield High School marching band in Chantilly, Virginia earlier this week. Soundtracked to AC/DC‘s ‘Thunderstruck’, the video has since registered 8.8million views.

Consequence Of Sound subsequently posted the clip to its official Instagram page, where it caught the attention of daredevil drummer Lee. “Hahahahah!!! Yes….,” he commented. “Another man refusing to play drums the way they were intended to be played!!!”

Sanders then shared the footage with its original sound. “Sorry for the excitement screaming,” she wrote. Later, the young musician uploaded yet another version – this time set to ‘Dr. Feelgood’ by Mötley Crüe.

Tune in to all three TikTok clips below:

Earlier this month, Mötley Crüe confirmed that their singer Vince Neil broke “a few ribs” after he fell from the stage during a recent solo gig in Tennessee.

Writing on their official social media accounts, the band said Neil was “resting after breaking a few ribs”, adding: “Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in ‘22!!”

Mötley Crüe are set to head out on their co-headline US tour with Def Leppard next June. The gigs were initially due to take place in summer 2020, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.