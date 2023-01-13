Movements announce 2023 Southeast Asian tour

American post-hardcore outfit Movements have announced a Southeast Asian tour this coming March.

On Instagram, the band announced the news of three upcoming shows in the region, which so far include stops in Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

The ‘Movements Live in Southeast Asia!’ tour is set to kick off in Kuala Lumpur, where they will be playing at the Angkasa Space in Bandar Sri Permaisuri on March 22, before they head across the causeway to perform at Singapore’s Aliwal Arts Centre on March 24.

Following the date in the city-state, Movements will then be making an appearance at the GT-Toyota Asian Center Auditorium in Manila on March 26.

Ticketing details for the regional tour have yet to be announced but the band indicated that they would be available next week on January 16.

“We’re coming to Southeast Asia in March! Tickets on sale Monday,” the band said in a caption on their Instagram post.

The upcoming tour would mark the Californian band’s return to Southeast Asia after having played in Bangkok, Singapore, Bali, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Manila to promote their debut album ‘Feel Something’ back in 2018.

Movements’ arrival in Southeast Asia will also take place less than a week after they conclude their 10-leg co-headlining Australian tour with Boston Manor, marking their first appearance in Australia since 2018.

Movements’ latest album, ‘No Good Left To Give’, was released in September 2020, and last year, the band dropped two standalone singles ‘Barbed Wire Body’ and ‘Cherry Thrill’ in March and August, respectively.

Movements Live in Southeast Asia! tour dates are:

March 22 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Angkasa Space

March 24 – Singapore, Aliwal Arts Centre

March 26 – Manila, Philippines GT-Toyota Center Auditorium