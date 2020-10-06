Mr. Bungle announce Halloween album launch stream

Mr. Bungle have announced a virtual album launch on Halloween for their forthcoming comeback album, ‘The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo’.

Dubbed ‘The Night They Came Home’, the ticketed livestream is set to premiere at 3pm ET on October 31, with on demand streaming available for a further 72 hours.

Tickets are $15, and are also available in a variety of commemorative merch bundles, including a limited 1000 copy neon green pressing of ‘The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo’ via the band’s website.

The performance will feature the same lineup billed for the new album – three original members Mike Patton, Trey Spruance, and Trevor Dunn, as well as Anthrax‘s Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo of Slayer.

A tongue-in-cheek black and white trailer for the concert features footage of historical events, a visit to Leonard Bernstein’s grave, and a snippet of The Eric Andre Show – a description says it is “narrated by God”. Watch it below.

The new album, set for release on October 30, revisits some of the first material the band ever recorded on the ‘Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny’ 1986 demo tape, in addition to material they wrote but did not record during the same period. It will also feature reimagined covers from the likes of S.O.D. and Corrosion of Conformity.

Talking about the album, Patton said: “Recording this music with these guys was an enormous head-rush of virtuosity and surprises every day in the studio. Trey’s video game-esque solos, Scott’s bionic right hand and cyborg-like precision, Dave’s caveman-meets-Bobby Brady-like drum fills, Trevor’s solid foundation and laser-focus to detail.

“There is nothing sweeter than getting your ass kicked by true comrades… where everyone has a singular drive and mission.”

Earlier this year, Mr. Bungle played a series of reunion shows and teased a potential return to the studio to record new music.

In June, they released a cover of The Exploited’s ‘USA’, their first recorded material in over two decades, with all proceeds going to coronavirus relief efforts.