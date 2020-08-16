Mr. Bungle reveal details of their first album in 21 years

Mr. Bungle have announced full details of their first new album in over 20 years.

The band, fronted by Faith No More‘s Mike Patton and joined by original members Trevor Dunn (bass) and Trey Spruance (guitar), will release ‘The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo’ on October 30 via IPECAC Recordings.

Earlier this year, the band played a series of reunion shows and teased a potential return to the studio to record new music.

In June, they released a cover of The Exploited’s ‘USA’, their first recorded material in over two decades, with all proceeds going to coronavirus relief efforts.

The new album features tracks from the band’s ‘Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny’ 1986 demo tape, alongside reimagined covers from the likes of S.O.D. and Corrosion of Conformity.

The record will see the band linking up with Anthrax‘s Scott Ian Dave Lombardo of Slayer.

Talking of the album, Patton said: “Recording this music with these guys was an enormous head-rush of virtuosity and surprises every day in the studio. Trey’s video game-esque solos, Scott’s bionic right hand and cyborg-like precision, Dave’s caveman-meets-Bobby Brady-like drum fills, Trevor’s solid foundation and laser-focus to detail.

“There is nothing sweeter than getting your ass kicked by true comrades… where everyone has a singular drive and mission.”

Bassist Trevor Dunn added: “Recording this record felt like we were finally utilizing our Ph.Ds in Thrash Metal. All we had to do was go back to our original professors for some additional guidance and talk them into joining us. Turns out we were A+ students. We even went for extra credit by revisiting some tunes that we’d given up on back in the day.

“It was less like a trip of nostalgia and more like the refining of an original, worthy document. We were haunted for 35 years by the fact that this music wasn’t given it’s due respect. Now we can die.”

See the tracklisting for ‘The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo’ below.

01 Grizzly Adams

02 Anarchy Up Your Anus

03 Raping Your Mind

04 Hypocrites / Habla Español O Muere

05 Bungle Grind

06 Methematics

07 Eracist

08 Spreading The Thighs of Death

09 Loss For Words

10 Glutton For Punishment

11 Sudden Death