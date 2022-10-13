BLACKPINK become first K-pop act to get Best Video nomination at 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards

BLACKPINK have become the first K-pop act to receive a nomination for Best Video at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards.

The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) announced its list of nominations for its 2022 edition on October 12, which included a nomination for BLACKPINK in the Best Video category for their ‘Pink Venom’ music video. This makes them the first-ever K-pop act to receive a nomination in this category.

Aside from their Best Video nomination, BLACKPINK have also been nominated in three other categories at the awards: Biggest Fans, Best Metaverse Performance (for their PUBG Mobile in-game concert ‘The Virtual’) as well as Best K-pop. BLACKPINK member Lisa was also nominated as a separate contender for Best K-pop for her work as a soloist.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, boybands BTS and SEVENTEEN bagged three nominations each – BTS are up for Biggest Fans, Best Metaverse Performance (for their ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission To Dance’ Minecraft concert) and Best K-pop, while SEVENTEEN have been nominated for Best New, Best Push and Best K-pop categories. The remaining acts rounding out the Best K-pop nominations list are girl groups ITZY and TWICE.

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) also received a nomination for Best Asia Act, making them the only Korean act in this category. See the complete list of 2022 MTV EMA nominees here.

Voting is now officially open via the MTV EMAs website and will close on November 9 at 11:59pm CET. However, the Biggest Fans category has yet to be opened for voting at the time of writing. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 13, and will simultaneously air live on MTV.

BLACKPINK broke another record just late last month by being the first female K-pop act to top the Billboard 200 with their recent full-length effort ‘Born Pink’. It also marked their second Top 10 entry on the chart, after their 2020 debut studio album ‘The Album’ debuted at Number 2.

BLACKPINK will kick off their ‘Born Pink’ world tour this weekend over two nights in Seoul followed by stops in North America, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and Australia.