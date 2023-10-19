MTV Music Awards called off due to “volatility of world events” as Israel-Hamas conflict continues

This year’s MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony have been called off due to “the volatility of world events” relating to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

It was due to take place in Paris at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre on November 5 and nominees included Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Olivia Rodrigo.

Earlier this month (October 7), Hamas launched an early morning attack on southern Israel that has gone on to trigger an Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisement

In a statement announcing the decision, a spokesperson for Paramount, who own MTV, said: “Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.”

While the ceremony has been cancelled, voting will continue and winners will still receive their awards. Organisers say they plan to return in November 2024.

Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life. — MTV EMA (@mtvema) October 19, 2023

Swift led the nominations with a total of seven nods, including ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Song’ (‘Anti-Hero’) and ‘Best Video’ (‘Anti-Hero’).

Rodrigo and SZA followed closely behind, having earned six nominations apiece. Both acts appear in the ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Song’, ‘Best Video’ and ‘Best US Act’ categories. Rodrigo is also up for ‘Best Pop’ and ‘Biggest Fans’, with SZA in the running for ‘Best R&B’ and ‘Best Live’.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj each received four nods.

The ‘Best Rock’ category featured Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Måneskin, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Killers, while ‘Best Alternative’ list included Blur, Fall Out Boy, Lana Del Rey, Paramore, Thirty Seconds To Mars and Yungblud.

Fans can still vote for their favourites across categories including ‘Best Song’, ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Best Afrobeats’ at the official MTV EMA website until October 31, at 10:59pm GMT.