Lady Gaga was the big winner at the MTV VMAs 2020 tonight (August 30), walking away with five awards.
Three of the star’s trophies were shared with Ariana Grande for their collaborative track ‘Rain On Me’, including Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography. The pair also performed the track live for the first time at the socially-distanced ceremony.
Gaga also picked up Artist Of The Year and was awarded the first-ever Tricon Award for her art and philanthropic efforts.
BTS walked away with four Moonman trophies for Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Best Choreography for ‘On’. The Korean group also gave the debut live performance of their new single ‘Dynamite’.
Video Of The Year went to The Weeknd for ‘Blinding Lights’, who also won Best R&B for the same track. The star used both of his acceptance speeches to call for justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor.
The ceremony, which was originally scheduled to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center but was moved to various outdoor locations due to the coronavirus pandemic, was hosted by Keke Palmer. The presenter opened the show by paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday (August 28).
See the full list of winners below.
MTV Tricon Award
Lady Gaga
Video Of The Year
Billie Eilish – ‘Everything I Wanted’
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – ‘Godzilla’
Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ – winner
Artist Of The Year
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga – winner
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Song Of The Year
Billie Eilish – ‘Everything I Wanted’
Doja Cat – ‘Say So’
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ – winner
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Savage’
Post Malone – ‘Circles’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
Best Collaboration
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – ‘Stuck With U’
Black Eyed Peas ft. J. Balvin – ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – ‘Beautiful People’
Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ – winner
Best Group
5 Seconds Of Summer
The 1975
BLACKPINK
BTS – winner
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Monsta X
Now United
Twenty One Pilots
PUSH Best New Artist
Doja Cat – winner
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
Yungblud
Best Pop
BTS – ‘On’ – winner
Halsey – ‘You Should Be Sad’
Jonas Brothers – ‘What A Man Gotta Do’
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – ‘Intentions’
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
Taylor Swift – ‘Lover’
Best Hip-Hop
DaBaby – ‘BOP’
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – ‘Godzilla’
Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Savage’ – winner
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
Travis Scott – ‘Highest In The Room’
Best Rock
Blink-182 – ‘Happy Days’
Coldplay – ‘Orphans’ – winner
Evanescence – ‘Wasted On You’
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – ‘Dear Future Self (Hands Up)’
Green Day – ‘Oh Yeah!’
The Killers – ‘Caution’
Best Alternative
The 1975 – ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’
All Time Low – ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’
Finneas – ‘Let’s Fall In Love For The Night’
Lana Del Rey – ‘Doin’ Time’
Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Bloody Valentine’ – winner
Twenty One Pilots – ‘Level Of Concern’
Best Latin
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J. Balvin – ‘China’
Bad Bunny – ‘Yo Perreo Sola’
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – ‘Mamacita’
J. Balvin – ‘Amarillo’
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’
Maluma ft. J. Balvin – ‘Qué Pena’ – winner
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – ‘Underdog’
Chloe x Halle – ‘Do It’
H.E.R. ft. YG – ‘Slide’
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – ‘Eleven’
Lizzo – ‘Cuz I Love You’
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ – winner
Best K-pop
(G)I–DLE – ‘Oh My God’
BTS – ‘On’ – winner
EXO – ‘Obsession’
Monsta X – ‘Someone’s Someone’
Tomorrow X Together – ‘9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)’
Red Velvet – ‘Psycho’
Video For Good
Anderson .Paak – ‘Lockdown’
Billie Eilish – ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’
Demi Lovato – ‘I Love Me’
H.E.R. – ‘I Can’t Breathe’ – winner
Lil Baby – ‘The Bigger Picture’
Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’
Best Music Video From Home
5 Seconds Of Summer – ‘Wildflower’
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – ‘Stuck With U’ – winner
Blink-182 – ‘Happy Days’
Drake – ‘Toosie Slide’
John Legend – ‘Bigger Love’
Twenty One Pilots – ‘Level Of Concern
Best Quarantine Performance
Chloe x Halle – ‘Do It’ from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – ‘Unplugged At Home’ – winner
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – ‘Smile’ from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana tribute
Best Direction
Billie Eilish – ‘Xanny’ (Billie Eilish)
Doja Cat – ‘Say So’ (Hannah Lux Davis)
Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’ (Nabil)
Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’ (Dave Meyers)
Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’ (Taylor Swift) – winner
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ (Anton Tammi)
Best Cinematography
5 Seconds Of Summer – ‘Old Me’ (Kieran Fowler)
Camilla Cabello ft. DaBaby – ‘My Oh My’ (Dave Meyers)
Billie Eilish – ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ (Christopher Probst)
Katy Perry – ‘Harleys In Hawaii’ (Arnau Valls)
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ (Thomas Kloss) – winner
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights (Oliver Millar)
Best Art Direction
A$AP Rocky – ‘Babushka Boi’ (A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen)
Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’ (Anna Colomeì Nogu ì)
Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’ (Laura Ellis Cricks)
Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’ (Christian Stone) – winner
Selena Gomez – ‘Boyfriend’ (Tatiana Van Sauter)
Taylor Swift – ‘Lover’ (Ethan Tobman)
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish – ‘All The Good Girls To Hell’ (Drive Studios)
Demi Lovato – ‘I Love Me’ (Hoody FX)
Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’ (EIGHTY4) – winner
Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’ (Mathematic)
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ (Ingenuity Studios)
Travis Scott – ‘Highest In The Room’ (Artjail, Scissor Films & Frender)
Best Choreography
BTS – ‘On’ (Son Song Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun) – winner
CNCO & Natti Natasha – ‘Honey Boo’ (Kyle Hanagami)
DaBaby – ‘BOP’ (Dani Leigh and Cherry)
Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’ (Charm La’Donna)
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ (Richy Jackson)
Normani – ‘Motivation’ (Sean Bankhead)
Best Editing
Halsey – ‘Graveyard’ (Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)
James Blake – ‘Can’t Believe The Way We Flow’ (Frank Lebon)
Lizzo – ‘Good As Hell’ (Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan)
Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’ (Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico) – winner
Rosalía – ‘A Palé’ (Andre Jones)
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ (Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)