Lady Gaga was the big winner at the MTV VMAs 2020 tonight (August 30), walking away with five awards.

Three of the star’s trophies were shared with Ariana Grande for their collaborative track ‘Rain On Me’, including Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography. The pair also performed the track live for the first time at the socially-distanced ceremony.

Gaga also picked up Artist Of The Year and was awarded the first-ever Tricon Award for her art and philanthropic efforts.

Advertisement

BTS walked away with four Moonman trophies for Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Best Choreography for ‘On’. The Korean group also gave the debut live performance of their new single ‘Dynamite’.

Video Of The Year went to The Weeknd for ‘Blinding Lights’, who also won Best R&B for the same track. The star used both of his acceptance speeches to call for justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor.

The ceremony, which was originally scheduled to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center but was moved to various outdoor locations due to the coronavirus pandemic, was hosted by Keke Palmer. The presenter opened the show by paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday (August 28).

See the full list of winners below.

MTV Tricon Award

Lady Gaga

Video Of The Year

Advertisement

Billie Eilish – ‘Everything I Wanted’

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – ‘Godzilla’

Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’

Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ – winner

Artist Of The Year

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga – winner

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish – ‘Everything I Wanted’

Doja Cat – ‘Say So’

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ – winner

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Savage’

Post Malone – ‘Circles’

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – ‘Stuck With U’

Black Eyed Peas ft. J. Balvin – ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – ‘Beautiful People’

Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ – winner

Best Group

5 Seconds Of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

BTS – winner

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Monsta X

Now United

Twenty One Pilots

PUSH Best New Artist

Doja Cat – winner

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

Best Pop

BTS – ‘On’ – winner

Halsey – ‘You Should Be Sad’

Jonas Brothers – ‘What A Man Gotta Do’

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – ‘Intentions’

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’

Taylor Swift – ‘Lover’

Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby – ‘BOP’

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – ‘Godzilla’

Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Savage’ – winner

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

Travis Scott – ‘Highest In The Room’

Best Rock

Blink-182 – ‘Happy Days’

Coldplay – ‘Orphans’ – winner

Evanescence – ‘Wasted On You’

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – ‘Dear Future Self (Hands Up)’

Green Day – ‘Oh Yeah!’

The Killers – ‘Caution’

Best Alternative

The 1975 – ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’

All Time Low – ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’

Finneas – ‘Let’s Fall In Love For The Night’

Lana Del Rey – ‘Doin’ Time’

Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Bloody Valentine’ – winner

Twenty One Pilots – ‘Level Of Concern’

Best Latin

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J. Balvin – ‘China’

Bad Bunny – ‘Yo Perreo Sola’

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – ‘Mamacita’

J. Balvin – ‘Amarillo’

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’

Maluma ft. J. Balvin – ‘Qué Pena’ – winner

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – ‘Underdog’

Chloe x Halle – ‘Do It’

H.E.R. ft. YG – ‘Slide’

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – ‘Eleven’

Lizzo – ‘Cuz I Love You’

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ – winner

Best K-pop

(G)I–DLE – ‘Oh My God’

BTS – ‘On’ – winner

EXO – ‘Obsession’

Monsta X – ‘Someone’s Someone’

Tomorrow X Together – ‘9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)’

Red Velvet – ‘Psycho’

Video For Good

Anderson .Paak – ‘Lockdown’

Billie Eilish – ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’

Demi Lovato – ‘I Love Me’

H.E.R. – ‘I Can’t Breathe’ – winner

Lil Baby – ‘The Bigger Picture’

Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’

Best Music Video From Home

5 Seconds Of Summer – ‘Wildflower’

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – ‘Stuck With U’ – winner

Blink-182 – ‘Happy Days’

Drake – ‘Toosie Slide’

John Legend – ‘Bigger Love’

Twenty One Pilots – ‘Level Of Concern

Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe x Halle – ‘Do It’ from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – ‘Unplugged At Home’ – winner

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – ‘Smile’ from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana tribute

Best Direction

Billie Eilish – ‘Xanny’ (Billie Eilish)

Doja Cat – ‘Say So’ (Hannah Lux Davis)

Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’ (Nabil)

Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’ (Dave Meyers)

Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’ (Taylor Swift) – winner

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ (Anton Tammi)

Best Cinematography

5 Seconds Of Summer – ‘Old Me’ (Kieran Fowler)

Camilla Cabello ft. DaBaby – ‘My Oh My’ (Dave Meyers)

Billie Eilish – ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ (Christopher Probst)

Katy Perry – ‘Harleys In Hawaii’ (Arnau Valls)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ (Thomas Kloss) – winner

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights (Oliver Millar)

Best Art Direction

A$AP Rocky – ‘Babushka Boi’ (A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen)

Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’ (Anna Colomeì Nogu ì)

Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’ (Laura Ellis Cricks)

Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’ (Christian Stone) – winner

Selena Gomez – ‘Boyfriend’ (Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift – ‘Lover’ (Ethan Tobman)

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – ‘All The Good Girls To Hell’ (Drive Studios)

Demi Lovato – ‘I Love Me’ (Hoody FX)

Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’ (EIGHTY4) – winner

Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’ (Mathematic)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ (Ingenuity Studios)

Travis Scott – ‘Highest In The Room’ (Artjail, Scissor Films & Frender)

Best Choreography

BTS – ‘On’ (Son Song Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun) – winner

CNCO & Natti Natasha – ‘Honey Boo’ (Kyle Hanagami)

DaBaby – ‘BOP’ (Dani Leigh and Cherry)

Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’ (Charm La’Donna)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ (Richy Jackson)

Normani – ‘Motivation’ (Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

Halsey – ‘Graveyard’ (Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)

James Blake – ‘Can’t Believe The Way We Flow’ (Frank Lebon)

Lizzo – ‘Good As Hell’ (Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan)

Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’ (Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico) – winner

Rosalía – ‘A Palé’ (Andre Jones)

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ (Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)