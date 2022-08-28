Here are all the winners from the MTV VMAs 2022 – rolling list

The MTV VMAs 2022 will take place tonight (August 28) in New Jersey, with Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X leading the nominations going into the event.

All three of the aforementioned rappers have picked up seven nods in categories including Video Of The Year and Artist Of The Year for Harlow and Lil Nas X, and Best Hip-Hop for Lamar.

Harry Styles and Doja Cat have six nominations at this year’s event, while Taylor Swift follows on five. Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalía and Ed Sheeran are also in the running for multiple awards.

The 2022 awards show will be held at Newark’s Prudential Center and will be co-hosted by Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J. Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honoured with the Global Icon Award, while Minaj will be awarded with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award. Performances will come from the likes of Lizzo, Måneskin, BLACKPINK, Panic! At The Disco and more.

Snoop Dogg and Eminem are also set to team up for a special “metaverse-inspired” performance of their recent collaboration, ‘From The D 2 The LBC’. According to reports, the pair’s appearance has been organised in partnership with Yuga Labs – an NFT and cryptocurrency company best known for the Bored Apes project – and will be inspired by “the world of the Otherside metaverse”.

The MTV VMAs 2022 will be available to watch on mtv.com. See the full list of winners below as they are announced (winners highlighted in bold).

The MTV VMAs 2022 winners are as follows:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR Doja Cat – 'Woman'

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Brutal’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff – ‘One Night’

October 2021: Remi Wolf – ‘Sexy Villain’ – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – ‘i hope ur miserable until ur dead’

December 2021: Seventeen – ‘Rock With You’ – winner

January 2021: Mae Muller – ‘Better Days’

February 2022: Gayle – ‘abcdefu’

March 2022: Sheneesa – ‘R U That’

April 2022: Omar Apollo – ‘Tamagotchi’

May 2022: Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

June 2022: Muni Long – ‘Baby Boo’

July 2022: Doechii – ‘Persuasive’

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future and Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’ – winner

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’

Post Malone and The Weeknd – ‘One Right Now’

Rosalía ft. The Weeknd – ‘La Fama’

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

BEST POP

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Traitor’

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem and Snoop Dogg – ‘From The D 2 The LBC’

Future ft. Drake, Tems – ‘Wait For U’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘N95’

Latto – ‘Big Energy’

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – ‘Do We Have A Problem?’

Pusha T – ‘Diet Coke’

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – ‘Love Dies Young’

Jack White – ‘Taking Me Back’

Muse – ‘Won’t Stand Down’

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Black Summer’

Shinedown – ‘Planet Zero’

Three Days Grace – ‘So Called Life’

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – ‘Love It When You Hate Me’

Imagine Dragons and JID – ‘Enemy’

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – ‘Emo Girl’

Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ – winner

Panic! At The Disco – ‘Viva Las Vengeance’

Twenty One Pilots – ‘Saturday’

Willow and Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – ‘Grow’

BEST LATIN

Anitta – ‘Envolver’

Bad Bunny – ‘Tití Me Preguntó’

Becky G and Karol G – ‘Mamiii’

Daddy Yankee – ‘Remix’

Farruko – ‘Pepas’

J Balvin and Skrillex – ‘In Da Getto’

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – ‘City Of Gods (Part II)’

Chlöe – ‘Have Mercy’

H.E.R. – ‘For Anyone’

Normani ft. Cardi B – ‘Wild Side’ – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – ‘No Love (Extended Version)’

The Weeknd – ‘Out Of Time’

BEST K-POP

BTS – ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’

ITZY – ‘Loco’

LISA – ‘Lalisa’ – winner

Seventeen – ‘Hot’

Stray Kids – ‘Maniac’

TWICE – ‘The Feels’

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Latto – ‘Pussy’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Rina Sawayama – ‘This Hell’

Stromae – ‘Fils De Joie’

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

Blackpink The Virtual – PUBG – winner

BTS – Minecraft

Charli XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande – Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’

Foo Fighters – ‘Studio 666’

Kacey Musgraves – ‘Star-Crossed’

Madonna – ‘Madame X’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Driving Home 2 U’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ – winner

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY



Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – ‘Bam Bam’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘N95’

Normani ft. Cardi B – ‘Wild Side’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’

BEST DIRECTION

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’

BEST ART DIRECTION

Adele – ‘Oh My God’

Doja Cat – ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Kacey Musgraves – ‘Simple Times’

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Coldplay and BTS – ‘My Universe’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – ‘Permission To Dance’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – ‘Tears In The Club’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’

Normani ft. Cardi B – ‘Wild Side’

BEST EDITING

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Doja Cat – ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Brutal’

Rosalía – ‘Saoko’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’

The Weeknd – ‘Take My Breath’

Check back at NME.com for all of the action from the MTV VMAs 2022 red carpet and ceremony.