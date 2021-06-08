MTV VMAs to return to New York for 2021 with live audience

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) is set to return to New York City in September for an in-person ceremony with a live audience present.

Last year’s awards ceremony took place primarily in New York, but in a variety of outdoor locations and without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. A host of remote live performances were also pre-recorded for the occasion.

The 2021 VMAs are now scheduled to take place on September 12 at the Barclays Center in New York City – the initial host venue for last year’s ceremony.

A live audience is set to be in attendance this year, while the awards show will feature “performances from some of music’s biggest stars and celebrate the return of live entertainment”.

Countdown to the 2021 #VMAs starts NOW 🚀 Don’t miss it Sunday, September 12th LIVE from Brooklyn’s @BarclaysCenter! pic.twitter.com/Anaqqw1zk8 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) June 8, 2021

“The health and safety of artists, fans, staff, and partners remain the number one priority, and MTV and Barclays Center are working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices in order to safely bring together music fans from around the globe,” a statement issued this afternoon (June 8) reads.

Details about nominees, presenters and performers at the 2021 VMAs are set to be announced soon.

MTV are also collaborating this year with the organisers of 9/11 Day for a series of activities during the week leading up to the 2021 VMAs in order to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on September 11, 2021.

Lady Gaga took home the highest number of awards at the 2020 VMAs, picking up a total of five prizes on the night back in August.