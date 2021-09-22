Mudvayne pull out of festival after frontman Chad Gray tests positive for COVID-19

Mudvayne have pulled out of their forthcoming Louder Than Life festival slot this weekend after frontman Chad Gray tested positive for COVID-19.

The nu-metal band, were due to perform at the Kentucky event this Sunday (September 26) alongside the likes of Metallica and Judas Priest. They have since been replaced by Breaking Benjamin.

According to a statement on Mudvayne’s Instagram page, Gray and “a few staff members” tested positive for COVID.

“After taking every precaution to follow CDC Covid protocols during rehearsals and recent performance Chad Gray and a few staff members have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19. The safety of our organisation, fans and festival partners must come first. We are left no choice but to cancel our performance at Louder Than Life this weekend,” the statement added.

“Apologies to all the fans attending the festival this weekend. We look forward to getting everyone healthy and ready for our Aftershock and Welcome To Rockville performances later this year. We appreciate your love and support throughout these unprecedented times.”

It comes after Mudvayne only recently returned to the live circuit for the first time in 12 years.

The band, who formed in 1996 and is made up of Gray (vocals), Greg Tribbett (guitar, backing vocals), Matthew McDonough (drums, synthesizer) and Ryan Martinie (bass), went on hiatus in 2010, a year after the release of their self-titled fifth studio album.

Since then, Gray had been fronting the band Hellyeah, of which Mudvayne guitarist Greg Tribbett is a former member.

But in July, the band announced they were reuniting and shared a rehearsal video for some of their upcoming shows.