Multiple people shot outside Miami restaurant where French Montana was filming a music video

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting outside Miami restaurant The Licking where French Montana was filming a music video.

According to Fox News, paramedics and Miami-Dade fire rescue responded to the incident, transporting four of the victims to hospitals, with one in a critical condition.

As many as 10 people were reportedly wounded in the incident but Miami Gardens police were unable to confirm the exact numbers, according to CBS News.

Police said the condition of those hurt was unknown, but there were no fatalities.

“We believe it’s an isolated incident,” Miami Gardens police chief Delma Noel-Pratt added.

A witness told the broadcaster that the shooting happened during French Montana’s music video shoot in the restaurant’s car park. He alleged that up to 15 gunshots rang out and people started running everywhere.

“It was like at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots,” the witness said. “It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle. I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’

It is unclear whether French Montana was injured in the incident, but TMZ claims a witness on the scene said his security team got him out of the area safely and without incident.

No information on possible suspects has been released so far, and the status of all the victims is also unknown at this time.

The incident occurred ahead of French Montana dropping his new mixtape, ‘Coke Boy 6: Money Heist Edition’, which is released today (January 6).

The collection features contributions from A$AP Rocky, Benny The Butcher, Kodak Black, Jeremih, Max B, Vory, King Combs, NAV, EST Gee, Stove God Cook$, the late Chinx and more.