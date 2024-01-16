Mumford & Sons and Pharrell share joyous new single ‘Good People’

Mumford & Sons have returned to music after five years with their new track ‘Good People’ featuring Pharrell.

Produced by Pharrell, the song features a thumping beat with chanting and choir-like backing vocals. Frontman Marcus Mumford sings: “Good people / been down / for so long / and now / it’s like / the sun is rising” describing the joy, hope and energy within room.

Pharrell also provides backing vocals on the track alongside the Native Vocalists, a 6-piece dynamic vocal choir from the USA and Canada, hailing from their respective Native American Tribes within the Northern Great Plains.

Mumford & Sons and Pharrell’s friendship spans over a decade and have always discussed the possibility of teaming up to work on music. Last summer, the band reconnected with the ‘Happy’ singer while at his ‘Something In The Water’ festival at Virginia Beach. From there, they decided to collaborate in both Paris and New York to write and record some new songs together, with Pharrell producing.

‘Good People’ marks the band’s first release of 2024 and their first track since 2019’s ‘Blind Leading The Blind‘.

The track was performed live for the first time during Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Autumn/Winter 2024 runway show at Paris Fashion Week today (January 16). The band was be joined by the iconic producer and The Native Vocalists in a special short live set for all in attendance.

Mumford & Sons’ last LP release was 2018’s ‘Delta‘. In a three-star review of the album, NME shared: “A decade after they began their bid to become the most popular band in the world, Mumford & Sons are still pushing into unfamiliar territory. Lyrically, the record deals with the onset of maturity and this, combined with that forward-thinking approach, suggests Mumford & Sons are here for the long haul. It’s a far from perfect album, but the band’s hunger for new sounds must be applauded.”

In other news, Mumford & Sons debuted a new song called ‘Maybe’ during a live show back in October.

The band were playing a headline set at Austin City Limits in Texas on October 8, when Noah Kahan joined them on stage to perform the track. “Maybe I’m empty/ Maybe I’m cold/ Maybe I’m halfway out the door/ But this wasn’t it/ This wasn’t all I was asking for,” Mumford & Sons sang on the yet-to-be-released cut (via Rolling Stone).