MUNA say new music will be on the way “very soon”

MUNA have shared news that new music will be on the way “very soon.”

In June 2022, the band released their self-titled third studio album, on Phoebe Bridgers label, Saddest Factory Records.

Taking to Instagram, MUNA shared several new photographs and a caption that read: “The greatest band in the world MUNA will be dropping a new song very soon.

“They will be taking no further questions at this time. [S]leep with one eye open…or both.”

The band are yet to share any more news about the release but you can see the post here:

Taylor Swift recently praised the “amazing” MUNA as they made their ‘Eras’ tour debut last month (March 31) at a show in Arlington, Texas.

MUNA opened up for Swift at the first of three ‘Eras’ tour shows at the AT&T Stadium and during her own headline set, Swift praised the pop trio.

“They’re a band I love so much,” said Swift. “They’re honestly all over every playlist of mine and I’m so happy they joined us tonight because they’re fantastic and they absolutely killed it,” she continued before she asked the crowd to make “so much noise” for them.

Ahead of their set, MUNA tweeted: “Feeling normal about playing a totally normal show tonight. We do this kind of thing all the time, so it’s really quite casual in fact,” and afterwards, they thanked the Arlington crowd “for kindly welcoming us to the ‘Eras’ tour.”

“We loved playing for you,” they continued. “and if you saw us wildly dancing during Taylor’s set, no u didn’t.”

It was also recently confirmed that MUNA will support boygenius – the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – on the London date of their first ever UK tour.