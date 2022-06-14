Munimuni announce tour of Metro Manila in support of ‘búhay/buháy’ EP

Filipino indie folk band Munimuni have announced a tour of Metro Manila in support of their ‘búhay/buháy’ EP.

The group shared the details on their social media accounts yesterday (June 13), revealing six stops in different areas of Metro Manila. The tour begins on June 25 at Jess & Pat’s in Quezon City, followed by more dates throughout July in Antipolo, Novaliches, Mandaluyong and Muntinlupa. The tour culminates in Social House, located in Makati, on July 30.

All shows are priced at PHP600 each. Other details, including ticket reservations, special guests and more are yet to be disclosed.

KOMUNIDAD! 🥳 búhay/buháy

Metro Manila EP Tour Dates! Ticket reservation details will be announced soon! Saan kayo pupunta dito? pic.twitter.com/FBJfWjqgEL — Munimuni (@munitheband) June 13, 2022

‘búhay/buháy’ is the indie folk outfit’s sophomore EP, released in December last year. It’s the band’s first record following the departure of former guitarist and vocalist TJ de Ocampo. The five-track project features their comeback single after their eight-month hiatus, ‘Maligaya’, and the previously released track ‘Bukas Makalawa’.

Prior to this project, Munimuni worked with folk-pop band Ben&Ben for the collaborative single ‘Sugat’, which appeared in the latter’s second full-length album ‘Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’. The quartet also dropped the voter education campaign anthem ‘Ambag Ko’ in partnership with non-profit organisation JCI Philippines.

The dates for Munimuni’s ‘búhay/buháy’ Metro Manila EP tour are:

June 25 – Jess & Pat’s – Quezon City

July 4 – Kaulayaw Coffee – Antipolo City

July 9 – Loqui’s Place – Novaliches

July 15 – 123 Block Mandala Park – Mandaluyong City

July 23 – 19 East – Muntinlupa City

July 30 – Social House – Makati City

