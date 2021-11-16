Munimuni crave freedom in new single ‘Bukas Makalawa’

Filipino indie-folk band Munimuni have released their latest single titled ‘Bukas Makalawa’.

Out last Saturday (November 13), the track introduces a new sound by Munimuni after the departure of former member TJ de Ocampo last June. ‘Bukas Makalawa’ sees the band taming the guitar pedals in favour of a pastoral folk rock sound that includes the use of the flute.

Its message of freedom is established early on, as the band forms the scenario: “Madilim ang araw / Ang daan ay tila walang hangganan / Kung walang gabay / Kailan kaya makakauwi?” (“The day is dark / The road seems endless / Without a guide / When will I be home?”)

Towards the chorus, they made use of wordplay to relay this longing. “Bukas makalawa (Tomorrow, the day after) / Sana bukas makawala (Tomorrow, I hope I’ll manage to set myself free),” the group’s four members sing.

Listen to ‘Bukas Makalawa’ here:

Munimuni described the song to Bandwagon as “the voice of someone who, coming from a place of quiet suffering, longs to be set free.”

The folk outfit also marked several firsts for this single – it’s the first time they wrote a song together as a whole band, and the first time they did so via Zoom.

‘Bukas Makalawa’ is their second release after the band went on an eight-month-long hiatus in 2020, following their comeback track ‘Maligaya’.

Prior to this drop, they worked on an anthemic song titled ‘Ambag Ko’. It serves as the official song of non-profit organisation JCI Philippines’ voter education campaign.

Munimuni also appeared in Ben&Ben’s sophomore album ‘Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’ for the soothing track ‘Sugat’.