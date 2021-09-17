Munimuni encourage Filipinos to register and vote with new song ‘Ambag Ko’

Filipino indie-folk band Munimuni have released a new song ‘Ambag Ko’ that encourages Filipinos to register and vote in the upcoming 2022 Philippine elections.

The uptempo track dropped on YouTube on Wednesday (September 15), serving as Munimuni’s reminder that every person’s vote matters.

Its lyrics “‘Di mo ba alam na ika’y makapangyarihan / Boses na taglay ang siyang patunay / Mahal ko ang bayan ko kaya ipaglalaban ko / Boto ang ambag ko para sa pagbabago” translate to “Don’t you know that you’re powerful / Your voice serves as proof / I love my nation that’s why I’m going to fight / My vote is my contribution for change.”

Listen to the track here:

‘Ambag Ko’ also serves as the official song of non-profit organisation JCI Philippines’ voter education campaign of the same name.

Munimuni recently featured on Ben&Ben’s sophomore album ‘Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’ for the track ‘Sugat’.

In June, the indie-folk outfit returned from their eight-month-long hiatus with the comeback release ‘Maligaya’. They held a livestream event for the track’s launch, where they also announced the departure of then-vocalist and guitarist TJ de Ocampo from the band.