Munimuni return from hiatus with new song ‘Maligaya’ and announce departure of TJ de Ocampo

Filipino indie folk band Munimuni have returned to music after an eight-month-long hiatus.

Yesterday (June 9), the group held a livestream event titled #MaligayaAngPagbabalik, where they unveiled their brand-new song ‘Maligaya’ for the first time. The performance was then followed by the announcement of guitarist and vocalist TJ de Ocampo’s departure from the band.

De Ocampo said that during the group’s break from music, he realised that there were personal and family responsibilities that he needed to prioritise. He also mentioned that his exit was due to a decision to go down a “different path”.

“I realised na marami nang nagbago sa’kin [that I changed a lot],” he explained. “It’s not necessarily better, not necessarily worse, but it’s just different. It’s a different path for me and also for the band.”

Watch the full livestream event and a performance of ‘Maligaya’ below:

Despite going their separate ways, the band and De Ocampo promised that they will continue to be there for each other for their future endeavours. They also asked their fans, whom they call KoMUNIdad, for their support moving forward.

In a Twitter statement, following the announcement, De Ocampo further expressed his gratitude to his former bandmates, saying he “will always be there to cheer them on”. “I am excited to see them grow and do so much more,” he added.

‘Maligaya’, composed by member Adj Jiao, is Munimuni’s first single as a quartet, rounded out by John Owen Castro, Jolo Ferrer and Josh Tumaliuan. The group confirmed during the livestream that they plan to release more new music soon.

In September 2020, Munimuni had announced their hiatus from music. Since their formation in 2012, the band have released several singles, as well as the EP ‘Simula’ and their first studio album ‘Kulayan Natin’. Their last project together with De Ocampo was last year’s ‘Mga Kantang Isinulat Mag-Isa’.