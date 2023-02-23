Munimuni announce single release party featuring Syd Hartha and The Ridleys

Filipino indie folk band Munimuni will celebrate the release of their new single ‘Sikat Ng Araw’ with a gig featuring Syd Hartha and The Ridleys.

Munimuni’s ‘Sikat Ng Araw’ release party will be held at One Two Three Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong. Syd Hartha and The Ridleys will perform as supporting acts for the party, with flyers for the show promising the artists will play long sets and the band hinting that they might perform several unreleased songs.

Tickets for the single release party are set to go on sale this Friday, February 24. A Google form will be shared by the band for interested gig-goers to purchase tickets from.

Munimuni were set to release their sophomore album ‘MATIMTIMAN’ in November last year. It was to be their first release of the year, as well as their first full-length release after the departure of former vocalist TJ de Ocampo in 2021, but the band eventually only released a single titled ‘MATIMTIMAN’ on November 16.

Munimuni have yet to announce a new release date for ‘MATIMTIMAN’ the album.

Syd Hartha most recently teamed up with rapper Kiyo to release the R&B-tinged single ‘3:15’ in November last year. The single is the first release in an upcoming EP by Hartha, and arrived nearly a month after she teamed up with former Munimuni frontman Toneejay for the latter’s new single ‘Bawat Piyesa (Secret Verse version)’.

Just weeks prior to the release of ‘Bawat Piyesa (Secret Verse version)’, Hartha released ‘kung nag-aatibili’, which saw her returning to her stripped-down folk-pop roots.

The Ridleys most recently released the collaborative single ‘Intertwine’ with pop-rock band Over October. The two acts announced a four-date tour last year in support of the single that was released on November 25, and was the first track The Ridleys released following the launch of their album ‘Until I Reach The Sun – Vol. 1’ in September.