Munimuni to release sophomore album ‘MATIMTIMAN’ this November

Filipino indie folk band Munimuni are releasing their sophomore album, ‘MATIMTIMAN’ this November.

The band, composed of Adj Jiao, John Owen Castro, Jolo Ferrer, and Josh Tumaliuan, announced the record’s release date and title on November 3. The cover art for the album was teased last October 28. They have yet to announce further details apart from its November 16 release.

‘MATIMTIMAN’ will mark the group’s first full-length release after the departure of former vocalist TJ de Ocampo last year. It is also set to be the group’s first release of 2022.

Prior to the upcoming album, they released an EP titled ‘buhay/buhay’ featuring ‘Maligaya,’ their first single after their 2020 hiatus. The band also went on tour for the EP earlier this year.

De Ocampo has since gone on to pursue a solo career under the name Toneejay. He is set to release his second album in November as well. Last month, he premiered ‘Bawat Piyesa (Secret Verse Version)’ with fellow singer-songwriter, syd hartha. The song’s original version is one of the most streamed tracks of Munimuni’s debut album, ‘Kulayan Natin,’ with almost 15 million streams on Spotify thus far.