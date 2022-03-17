Muse announce new album ‘Will Of The People’ and share new single ‘Compliance’

Muse have announced details of their new album ‘Will Of The People’ and shared their latest single, ‘Compliance’ – you can hear the track below.

The Teignmouth trio returned to action in January with the track ‘Won’t Stand Down’, which was the first preview of the band’s forthcoming ninth studio LP – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Simulation Theory’.

Muse have now announced that ‘Will Of The People’ will be released on August 26 via Warner Records. Speaking about the record, which was produced by the band and recorded in LA and London, frontman Matt Bellamy explained in a statement that it is “influenced by the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world”.

Advertisement

“A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests and riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires and natural disasters and the destabilisation of the global order all informed ‘Will Of The People’,” the guitarist said.

“It has been a worrying and scary time for all of us as the Western empire and the natural world, which have cradled us for so long are genuinely threatened. This album is a personal navigation through those fears and preparation for what comes next.”

Muse have also shared the official Jeremi Durand-directed video for their new single ‘Compliance’, which was teased last week in a cinematic clip.

“‘Compliance’ is about submission to authoritarian rules and reassuring untruths to be accepted to an in-group,” Bellamy explained about the track. “Gangs, governments, demagogues, social media algorithms and religions seduce us during times of vulnerability, creating arbitrary rules and distorted ideas for us to comply with. They sell us comforting myths, telling us only they can explain reality while simultaneously diminishing our freedom, autonomy and independent thought.

“We are not just coerced, we are herded, frightened and corralled to produce a daily ‘two minutes of hate’ against an out-group of their choosing and to turn a blind eye to our own internal voice of reason and compassion. They just need our Compliance.”

Advertisement

Pre-order of Muse’s ‘Will Of The People’ is available now from here, and you can see the tracklist below.

‘Will Of The People’ ‘Compliance’ ‘Liberation’ ‘Won’t Stand Down’ ‘Ghosts (How Can I Move On)’ ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’ ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ ‘Verona’ ‘Euphoria’ ‘We Are Fucking Fucked’

Muse will headline the Isle of Wight Festival in June alongside Lewis Capaldi and Kasabian, with tickets available here.

The three-piece are also set to top the bill at a number of European festivals this summer, including Berlin’s Tempelhof Sounds and Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival.