Muse give their approval of Nandi Bushell’s cover of ‘Plug In Baby’

Muse have given their approval of Nandi Bushell‘s latest impressive cover, which saw the young musician take on the band’s ‘Plug In Baby’.

The at-home Muse cover follows on from previous Bushell renditions of such classic songs as Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’, Blur’s ‘Song 2’, The Who’s ‘My Generation’, and more recently, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Under The Bridge’.

“This was one of my most challenging covers so far,” Bushell wrote in the description accompanying the video of the cover, which went live yesterday (March 14). “The Guitar and Bass are so fast I really had to practice a lot to get my playing up to speed. Everything you hear is me. No backing tracks. I recorded each track using Logic Pro.

“This is my 3 Muse cover now. I want to be able to play like all 3 members of Muse. Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard.”

She added:”@Muse​ – 20 Years of Plug In Baby. I was -10 when it came out :-)”. You can watch Bushell’s cover of the 2001 song below.

Muse shared their response to the cover this evening (March 15), writing on Instagram: “Absolutely killed it again with Plug In Baby @nandi_bushell.”

It’s not the first time Muse have endorsed one of Bushell’s covers. In December, the band responded to the young musician’s cover of their 2003 single, ‘Hysteria’, from the album ‘Absolution’.

Other endorsements she’s received for her covers have come from the likes of Coldplay, Metallica and many more.

Dave Grohl challenged Bushell to a remote drum battle last year, while the Foo Fighters frontman also composed Bushell her own song – which Bushell then duly responded to by penning ‘Rock and Grohl – The EPIC Battle’.

Meanwhile, Matt Bellamy has confirmed that he has started working on a new Muse album.

The frontman said that the early stages of the follow-up to the trio’s 2018 album ‘Simulation Theory’ have been inspired by “the protests and all the chaos” that have “kicked off” around the world in 2020.