Muse share horror film-inspired video for ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’

Muse have shared the official music video for their latest single ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’ – check it out below.

The song appears on the Devon trio’s ninth studio album ‘Will Of The People’, which came out today (August 26).

In keeping with the sound of the ominous electro-rock track, Muse have posted some suitably scary visuals by director Tom Teller. The sinister clip includes references to numerous classic horror films such as The Shining, Friday The 13th, Scream, It and Poltergeist.

It takes the viewer on a whirlwind, nighttime adventure through a spooky haunted house that’s packed with supernatural surprises.

Additionally, Matt Bellamy and co. have uploaded some official live performance videos of cuts from their new record, including ‘We Are Fucking Fucked’ and ‘Liberation’.

You can watch those, as well as the ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’ clip, beneath.

In a four-star review of ‘Will Of The People’, NME said that the album boasts Muse’s “strongest set of songs for an age”.

“He may have been broad in his previous political swipes, but Bellamy’s ire here locks in step with a growing public mood, bubbling with a very relatable anger toward those who stand in the way of us tackling humanity’s overwhelming crises. ‘The chances are turning, the future is ours‘ he proclaims. Just show us where to enlist.”

Muse will showcase their latest LP on a UK stadium tour in May and June 2023. Tickets for the forthcoming gigs went on sale at 9am BST today – purchase yours from here, and find the full itinerary below.

MAY

27 – Plymouth, Home Park

JUNE

20 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

23 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

25 – Milton Keynes, The National Bowl