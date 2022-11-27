Muse share updated version of ‘Ghosts (How Can I Move On)’ featuring Italian pop star Elisa

Muse have shared a new version of ‘Will Of The People’ track ‘Ghosts (How Can I Move On)’, featuring Italian singer-songwriter Elisa – check it out below.

The remixed version of the haunting, piano-led ballad sees Elisa add an Italian verse and chorus, before duetting with Muse vocalist Matt Bellamy on the final chorus.

Taking to Instagram, Elisa revealed that she first met Muse in the early 2000s at an Italian festival. “It was incredible because I have always listened to them,” she explained before revealing her favourite Muse album is 2003’s ‘Absolution’. “It’s an album that left a deep mark on me. I listened to those songs over and over, until they became the soundtrack of an important period in my life.”

Advertisement

She added: “That’s why I find this collaboration even more inspiring, (because of) the beautiful interplay between my personal story with them and the great artistic value of the band.”

Speaking about ‘Ghosts (How Can I Move On)’ with Apple Music, Bellamy said: “That one is an unusual one for us. I was surprised that Dom (Howard, drummer) and Chris (Wolstenholme, bassist) even wanted that on the album. During the pandemic, I did a couple things on my own, just on the piano, acoustic.”

“This song was in my mind in that world: me on the piano, singing alone. It really is a direct expression of that loneliness, and also the tragedy of what was happening for so many people,” he continued.

‘Will Of The People’ was released earlier this year and, according to Bellamy, was “a bit more about what’s actually happening in the world right now.”

Muse are set to hit the road for a 20-date North American headline tour in spring 2023, with support coming from Evanescence (tickets available here) before a summer tour of the United Kingdom, where they’ll be supported by Royal Blood. Tickets for that run of shows are available here, while the complete list of dates is below.

Advertisement

Muse play:

February 2023

25 – United Center, Chicago, IL

26 – Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

28 – Moody Center, Austin, TX

March 2023

2 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX

3 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

7 – Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

9 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

11 – Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QB

14 – Bell Centre, Montreal, QB

17 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

19 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

April 2023

2 – Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ

4 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO

6 – Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

8 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10 – Pechanga Arena San Diego, San Diego, CA

12 – Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

16 – Moda Center, Portland, OR

18 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

20 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

MAY

27 – Plymouth, Home Park

JUNE

20 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

23 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

25 – Milton Keynes, The National Bowl