Muse are bringing the ‘Will Of The People’ tour to Asia this July

Muse have announced that they will be bringing their ongoing ‘Will Of The People’ tour to Asia this July.

The trio of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard took to social media on Friday (February 17) to break the news. Per the band, they will be playing only one show in Asia, which will take place on July 29. The band have yet to announce where the show will take place, though they have teased an upcoming announcement “soon”.

Special announcement WOTP Tour Asian stop pic.twitter.com/5qJREw6OZb — muse (@muse) February 17, 2023

The ‘Will Of The People’ tour is in support of their ninth studio album of the same name. That record released in August last year and garnered a four-star review from NME, with Andy Price calling the effort “their best music in years”.

“Throughout the album, it’s clear that Bellamy isn’t just wallowing in a state of heightened paranoia, instead channelling these modern anxieties into Muse’s best music in years,” Price wrote.

‘Will Of The People’ features lead singles ‘Won’t Stand Down’, ‘Kill Or Be Killed’, ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’ and the title track.

Muse’s last show in Asia took place in September 2019 at the Singapore Grand Prix, marking their only Asian show from the ‘Simulation Theory’ tour cycle. Prior to that, they last toured Asia in 2015 as part of the ‘Drones’ tour that saw them perform in Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Seoul.