Figures from the worlds of music and entertainment have been sharing their reaction to the news that Liz Truss has resigned as UK Prime Minister after just 44 days in office.

Truss, who won the Conservative Party leadership contest on September 5, said this afternoon (October 20) that she was leaving office as she “recognised that I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party”.

The outgoing PM confirmed that her successor will be appointed following another Tory leadership contest, which will be completed within the next week.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for an immediate general election following Truss’ resignation.

Responding to the news, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke wrote on Twitter: “Bring down this UK government, they do not speak for us, right the fuck now .. they have no authority, no mandate, no clue, cats in a bag tearing themselves to pieces while the country suffers in extreme distress. enough of this shit. shame on them.”

bring down this UK government, they do not speak for us, right the fuck now .. they have no authority, no mandate, no clue, cats in a bag tearing themselves to pieces while the country suffers in extreme distress. enough of this shit. shame on them. #GeneralElection2022 — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) October 20, 2022

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has also shared his reaction, writing: “This fucking government is like malware you can’t remove. General election NOW.”

This fucking government is like malware you can’t remove. General election NOW. — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) October 20, 2022

Comedian Joe Lycett, who sarcastically declared his support for Truss back in September during an appearance on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, continued to poke fun at the departing PM, writing on Twitter: “omg just heard there’s a leadership election nxt week????? u shud run babe youd be perfect!!!”

. @trussliz omg just heard there’s a leadership election nxt week????? u shud run babe youd be perfect!!! 💝💫💥 — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) October 20, 2022

Many Twitter users have also taken joy in the culmination of a Daily Star stunt, which saw the paper place a freshly-bought lettuce next to a picture of Truss last Friday (October 14), before setting up a live feed to ask: “Which wet lettuce will last longer?”

The Daily Star lettuce has come out victorious in the battle of the year – to see whether it could outlast Prime Minister Liz Truss in #LizVsLettuce [THREAD] pic.twitter.com/sP7QDgqcfr — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: 🚨 THE LETTUCE HAS OFFICIALLY OUTLASTED LIZ TRUSS AND WON 🚨 ALL HAIL THE LETTUCE. 🥗🥗🥗 https://t.co/o1zi8UEXXd — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss – Gone. Lettuce – Romaine. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 20, 2022

flatmate has just asked me whether i think the lettuce voted leaf or romaine in the brexit referendum and im frankly furious at how funny i found it — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) October 20, 2022

The likes of Tim Burgess, Nish Kumar and Headie One have also been sharing their reactions to Truss’ resignation – you can see a selection of those tweets below.

We’re being ruled by the quitterati — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) October 20, 2022

How do I go about setting up a campaign to become pri minister ? — One (@HeadieOne) October 20, 2022

I had already wept for the loss of one woman this month whence her majesty passed o’er. And now I shall weep again. #shehathresigned pic.twitter.com/BsMGvZbsVw — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) October 20, 2022

Fucking GO! Take the hint! #GeneralElectionNow — H from Steps (@Ianhwatkins) October 20, 2022

Truss should sum up her time in office by leaving number 10 in a carpool karaoke — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) October 20, 2022

For our economy. For growth. For working people. General Election, now. pic.twitter.com/TyRZTzrZRJ — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss has become the shortest serving prime minister in history, beating previous record holder George Canning who *died of tuberculosis* 119 days into the job — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 20, 2022

Another Prime Minister resigns. Would you fracking believe it? — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 20, 2022

We will shortly have the 5th Tory Prime Minister in 6 years – at some point it becomes obvious you are just a bit shit! — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) October 20, 2022

Earlier this month, Liz Truss and the Tory party were criticised by M People founder Mike Pickering after the group’s song ‘Moving On Up’ was used as the introduction music for Truss’ speech at the Tory party conference.