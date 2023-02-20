Music community responds to Chris Moyles saying “most unsigned artists are crap”

Bands and figures from the music industry have responded to Chris Moyles’ suggestion that “most unsigned musicians are crap”.

READ MORE: Five times unsigned artists had their big breakthrough moment

The Radio X DJ made the claim on air during his morning show last week, who was responding to complaints that he doesn’t give rising artists enough airtime.

In response, Moyles said “that’s not what this show is all about”.

Advertisement

He continued: “And the real reason is, and this will blow their tiny minds and they’ll hate this, the reason why we won’t play unsigned bands is because – and there are exceptions to the rule – but the main reason is that most unsigned bands are crap.

“I’m sorry, but that’s the truth.”

Teesside band Benefits are among those to have aired their disapproval of the DJs comments, writing on Twitter: “It’s alright, no big breakfast radio show plays unsigned bands, R1, R2 etc. He’s not John Peel, he’s just a guy at the back end of his career trying to make pay days when he can. He’s a mid tier Britpop band still selling out half decent sized halls, not arenas, and that’s ok.”

It’s alright, no big breakfast radio show plays unsigned bands, R1, R2 etc. He’s not John Peel, he’s just a guy at the back end of his career trying to make pay days when he can. He’s a mid tier Britpop band still selling out half decent sized halls, not arenas, and that’s ok. — Benefits (@Benefitstheband) February 20, 2023

They continued: “Coincidentally, speaking of Peel, when he started at R1 in the 90s Peel called him ‘DLT in waiting.’ Moyles response was that Peel was, ‘Kenny Everett-in-waiting, because Kenny Everetts dead and it’s only a matter of time before John pops his clogs”.

“Using ‘it’s just banter’ as an excuse he’s said much worse things than slagging off unsigned bands.”

Advertisement

The Moons founder Andy Croft also responded to Moyles’ claim, writing: “I’d say most signed music is generic and crap these days and they have the leverage to be put out there that unsigned bands don’t.

“Every band/ artist starts out unsigned and has to graft to even be noticed. Don’t piss on their fire.”

Chris Moyles claims most unsigned bands are crap. I’d say most signed music is generic and crap these days and they have the leverage to be put out there that unsigned bands don’t. Every band/artist starts out unsigned and has to graft to even be noticed. Don’t piss on their fire pic.twitter.com/S4JZfsIOss — Andy Crofts (@andyjcrofts) February 20, 2023

Hardwicke Circus posted that it was “shocking”, adding: “Don’t call yourself a DJ when you’re not interested in discovering new music. Outed yourself once again as a completely insipid half-wit.”

Shocking from @ChrisMoyles . ‘Most unsigned bands are crap’. Don’t call yourself a DJ when you’re not interested in discovering new music. Outed yourself once again as a completely insipid half-wit. Video @thereyton69 pic.twitter.com/SRqdZkBd0b — Hardwicke Circus (@HardwickeCircus) February 19, 2023

You can read some more reactions to Moyles’ comments below.

It seems the person with a tiny mind is in fact Chris Moyles. Every band was unsigned once, until people took a chance on them. Another reason to be more @BBC6Music and less Radio X https://t.co/mIRcHyPcJE — Joanna Wake (@JoannaTees) February 20, 2023

The biggest surprise from Chris Moyles moronic unsigned bands rant is that people seem to a actually listen to Radio X for the music in the first place! — James Thornhill (@journothornhill) February 20, 2023

Chris Moyles’ comment about unsigned bands being “crap” is a very 90s bloke thing to say There are 100k tracks released every week The vast majority don’t have labels Nor need them And plenty of self-releasing acts have had huge success There’s awful music on labels too 😆 — Drowned in Sound ⚓️ (@DrownedinSound) February 20, 2023

lost all respect for Chris Moyles after he just said that most unsigned bands are ‘crap’… — ear candy (@earcandytunes) February 19, 2023

"Most unsigned bands are crap" Mate I've seen 50 John Lennons, Debbie Harrys, Bob Dylan's, Kate Bush's, slaving away in coffee shops and bars to afford to make their music. They won't be remembered because many at the top are old men with the same attitude as Chris Moyles. — Tim Senna ♌️ (@timsenna) February 19, 2023

That clip of Chris moyles saying most unsigned bands are crap and that’s why he doesn’t play them is a really bad take. Every band on radio x playlist has been unsigned at one point 🥴 — shawn🦋 (@shawncurchxr) February 19, 2023

The DJ’s controversial comments come after he unofficially announced that a new Foo Fighters album was on the way during his breakfast show earlier this month.

Moyles has since spoken on air about the unofficial announcement, noting “I’ve caused a bit of a kerfuffle”.

“I’m in a very uncomfortable cul-de-sac and I don’t really know what to do,” Moyles said, before explaining the situation. “I’ve made the website of another radio station!”