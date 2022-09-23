Music Matters 2022 panels to discuss 88rising, TikTok, Asian music and more

In partnership with Music Matters

The full schedule of panels for Singapore’s Music Matters conference has been revealed. It features guests such as 88rising CEO Sean Miyashiro and Thai K-pop soloist Sorn on panels that span topics such as the rise of Asian music, TikTok, publishing and much more.

Next week (September 26-28), the conference will host a plethora of talks and fireside chats on a variety of issues. These include dialogues with major industry players such as TikTok, Spotify and Universal Music Group, and talks concerning topics ranging from the growth of China’s live music scene during the COVID-19 pandemic to the opportunities Web3 may open for music in the region (in a panel taking place under the banner of Web3 Matters).

88rising’s CEO Sean Miyashiro will be speaking on the label’s unprecedented rise with Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw, while K-pop artist Sorn, formerly of the group CLC, will be part of a panel discussion on the role YouTube plays in cultivating both fandoms and careers in music.

Singaporean singer Iman Fandi will be featured in a panel discussion by Meta about the role music plays in its ecosystem and what the platform has to offer for Asian musicians. Additionally, Mandopop rapper J.M3 will speak on a panel by Dolby Labs about its role in music creation, and Sally Coleman of Australian “science fiction virtual band” Big Sand will appear on the panel “She Loves Music”, which will discuss “business, challenges and opportunities in the music world” for women.

VIP passes and general admission for the conference are currently available on All That Matters’ official website. See the full list of the conference’s talks below. More details on the talks can also be found on the conference’s official website.

Music Matters is part of the programming for the wider entertainment industry conference All That Matters, which encompasses the domains of music, sport, gaming, arts, marketing, digital entertainment and Web3. Besides panels from industry leaders and experts, the conference will also host dedicated networking sessions and showcases for attendees.

Music Matters will also feature showcases from a wide variety of local and international acts under the banner Music Matters Live. Performers include Singaporean singer-songwriters iNCH and lewloh, pop artist RRILEY, rappers Akeem Jahat and AE$OP CASH, Filipino singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario, Malaysian singer MUZZA, Canadian indie pop act Virginia To Vegas, and more.

The full line-up of talks for Music Matters 2022 is:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

12:40PM – From The Metaverse To Web 3: Opportunities For The Music Industry (Web3 Matters)

5PM – Taking Asia To The World: The Unprecedented Rise of 88Rising

5:30PM – The Power Of YouTube For Every Music Fan and Artist

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

9:15AM – What Matters To Universal Music Group

9:45AM – Music From APAC Through The Global Gaze

10:05AM – Evolution of China’s Live Market (During The Pandemic)

11AM – Asia Matters

11:30AM – What Matters To TikTok Music

2:30PM – Music Moving Across Borders On Spotify

3PM – All That Music Publishing Matters

3:30PM – She Loves Music

4:30PM – Music Matters To Meta

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

2:30PM – Dolby Matters In Music

3PM – An Invitation to the Musicverse

3:20PM – Electronic Music Matters

4PM – Live Matters

4:20PM – Music Publishing – A&R Matters

5PM – M&A Matters In Music