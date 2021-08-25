Learn from YouTube, TikTok, Spotify at Music Matters Academy, a free virtual conference on the music industry

In partnership with Music Matters Academy

Music industry leaders from Spotify, TikTok and YouTube will be sharing their knowledge at the Music Matters Academy, a free online series of panels that will launch later this month.

The Music Matters Academy hopes to give musicians and industry professionals an insight into how the music business works – from touring to distribution to publishing – through eight free-to-attend virtual panels, workshops and chats held across three months.

Music Matters Academy will launch on August 31 with a module on music publishing. The module will feature an ensemble of industry leaders including Amy Thomson (Hipgnosis), Simon Moor (Kobalt Music Publishing), Gregor Pryor (Reed Smith LLP) and David Shiels (YouTube).

On September 1, a second module titled Distribution Matters will tackle topics related to the distribution of music. It will feature Christopher Muller (YouTube), Paul Smith (Spotify), Andreea Gleeson (TuneCore) and Ole Obermann (TikTok) – as well as the electronic duo Sofi Tukker.

Other planned modules will cover topics such as artist management, marketing, live-streaming, touring, mental health, and working with brands and partnerships. For more information and registration, click here.

The Music Matters Academy is a creation of Branded, the organiser of conference series Music Matters, in collaboration with YouTube and the digital agency Believe.

The content covered during the above-mentioned modules will be made available for streaming on demand via Branded’s YouTube channel and the official Music Matters Academy website.

“YouTube has supported the Music Matters Academy for many years so we are delighted to extend this to an ongoing online series appealing to musicians and young executives around the world,” said Ruuben van den Heuvel (YouTube’s Director, Music Partnerships & Label Relations, APAC) in a statement.

Registered attendees are also entitled to an exclusive 40 per cent discount on TuneCore distribution produces and one-off chances to interact with Music Matter Academy speakers live.