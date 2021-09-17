Music industry veterans to dig into artist marketing in free Music Matters Academy panels

In partnership with Music Matters Academy

Next week, Music Matters Academy will launch panels on how artists can best market themselves as part of its next online module.

All panels take place Tuesday, September 21, and will discuss how artists can best market themselves in a crowded playing field and how to create a strong following online. The speaker lineup for this module, named Marketing Matters, includes industry veterans from the APAC region.

The morning session, ‘Getting Noticed’, will feature Thai label What The Duck Music’s founder and managing partner Moy Samkwan Tonsompong and Collab Asia, Inc. CEO Eugene Choi. The two will delve into the use of social and traditional media by the likes of ad agencies, artists, managers and record labels in order to market your brand and music. The discussion, which runs from 10am to 10.45am (Singapore time), will be moderated by Netflix’s Angel Lee, who works on all things music marketing across APAC.

This topic will be further discussed in the afternoon from 4-5pm with a new set of speakers: Facebook’s Head of Music Label Partnerships in APAC, Dona Inthaxoum; Believe India’s Director Artist Services & Development Shilpa Sharda; and VS Media’s Founder & CEO Ivy Wong.

Music Matters Academy attendees will also hear from comedian and singer-songwriter Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Raj, Bam’s partner and manager in the YouTube channel BBi Ki Vines, in ‘Learning From The Best’. The discussion from 2-2.30pm will centre on building one’s profile in the digital age and growing and maintaining a strong online following.

All talks will be followed by an exclusive Q&A session right after. Registration is free, and spots are limited – but if you miss out, head to Music Matters Academy’s YouTube channel to watch the live-streamed panels and participate in the live Q&A.

Music Matters Academy is a three-month online series that covers music and the business behind it. The programme is designed for artists, industry newcomers, managers and young executives to offer mentorship, training and knowledge sharing from icons and experts of the global music industry.

A creation of Branded, the organiser of conference series Music Matters, in collaboration with YouTube and the digital agency Believe, Music Matters Academy launched last month with modules on music publishing and distribution with participation by executives from the likes of TikTok and Hipgnosis.