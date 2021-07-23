Tributes have poured in from the music world on the 10th anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s death.

The singer died at the age of 27 on July 23, 2011 at her Camden home due to alcohol poisoning. Today marks a decade since her death.

Musicians and fans have been paying tribute to Winehouse throughout the day. Yungblud said “thank you for everything” alongside a picture of Winehouse, while Jools Holland said Amy had “the sort of voice that doesn’t come along just every five or ten years but comes along every 50 years.”

You can see some of the tributes to Winehouse below:

Amy Winehouse had "the sort of voice that doesn't come along just every five or ten years but comes along every 50 years." Jools Holland pays tribute to the late singer ahead of the 10 year anniversary of her death.https://t.co/FzrUh1QlWB pic.twitter.com/PfMYdv1tbb — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 22, 2021

Ten years ago today, Amy Winehouse died. TEN YEARS! RIP. pic.twitter.com/64Bly70RIe — Rich Walters (@therichwalters) July 23, 2021

10 years on, we remember the beautiful and incredibly talented Amy Winehouse ❤️ Pictured here at The BRIT Awards in 2008 pic.twitter.com/JsPO1JqHWO — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) July 23, 2021

Winehouse’s father Mitch meanwhile has hinted that a new posthumous album could be in the works. Following her passing, a posthumous compilation ‘Lioness: Hidden Treasures’ was released.

Now, her father is looking at potentially making a follow-up. “We’ve found a few bits and pieces but it’s difficult because the CDs are a bit corrupted but apparently we’ve been told we might be able to rescue something,” he told BBC News.

“It might not be as good as ‘Back To Black’ but from what I’ve heard, from the snippets that we might be able to rescue, it’s good.”

The recordings include some of Winehouse’s early, pre-fame material.

“To me, I want to hear all this stuff and I want Amy’s fans to hear all this stuff so they can see she started there and she ended up here,” Mitch added. According to the late singer’s mother, Janis Winehouse-Collins, if the recordings can be saved and an album is released it could be titled ‘The Progression Of Amy’.

A new tribute documentary, Reclaiming Amy, airs tonight (July 23) at 9pm on BBC Two. Read NME‘s four-star review here.