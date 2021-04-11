Entertainment world pays tribute to DMX: “We just lost an absolute legend”

Stars of the music world and beyond have begun to pay tribute to DMX following the news that the rapper has died.

The hip-hop icon died earlier today (April 9) after being hospitalised on April 3 for a heart attack as a result of a reported overdose. He remained in intensive care and on life support.

His family confirmed his death in an official statement. The rapper was 50 years old.

T.I. shared a clip of DMX’s 1998 song ‘Slippin’’ on Twitter, captioning it: “Rest In Peace to a cultural icon. There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today.”

Rest In Peace to a cultural icon. There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today 🕊 #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/IJdXqfwMJO — T.I. (@Tip) April 9, 2021

In a statement, DMX’s label home Def Jam said it was “deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl “DMX” Simmons”. “DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world,” it read.

“His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever.”

British record label Defected Records added on Twitter: “We just lost an absolute legend. R.I.P. DMX.”

We just lost an absolute legend. R.I.P. DMX. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ut07dgzgNd — Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) April 9, 2021

AJ Tracey thanked the rapper “for everything” and called him “one of my biggest inspirations,” while Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Redd said his “childhood and love for music would not have been the same without this man”.

“There will never be another like him,” he added.

My childhood and love for music would not have been the same without this man. DMX was easily my favorite artist growing up. I had every album, every ruff Ryder song, followed any artist he endorsed. Man….RIP the dog. There will never be another like him. pic.twitter.com/2fp2S695Az — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX ! one of my biggest inspirations… thank you for everything 🖤🕊😢 — aj (@ajtracey) April 9, 2021

See more tributes below.

RIP DMX ONE OF MY INSPIRATIONS ESPECIALLY WIT THE BIKES! BRING THEM BIKES OUT! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 9, 2021

We lost another Legend

R.I.P DMX pic.twitter.com/DfceOQozQM — SHAQ (@SHAQ) April 9, 2021

Prayers up for the family of DMX. Check out this clip of him from Top Five. Such a hilarious scene. He was an original. #RIPDMXhttps://t.co/wiHjeVIomk — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021

REST IN PARADISE DMX TONIGHT WE CELEBRATE THE LIFE YOU LEAD EVERYS DECEMBER 18TH D DAY 🫀 — TYRON (@slowthai) April 9, 2021

Very Very Very few will EVER do it like you homie…. Man! This sucks… Tooooo Fn young to go. Rest easy X. https://t.co/UmRNDv09hu — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 9, 2021

Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZI9NI6Nslg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 9, 2021

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

DMX. 💖😔💖🕊️ Saddest news. ✝️ Sending love and respect to his FAM FANS AND FRIENDS. — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) April 9, 2021

sad day in music man, long live DMX — Aminé (@heyamine) April 9, 2021

We will always cherish the time we got to spend with DMX at the station. His music will live on forever, RIP🕊 🙏🏾#LongLiveDmx pic.twitter.com/TCIGBnnKAW — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I’m glad your finally at peace 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZXGviA7VoS — Ghostpoet (@ghostpoet) April 9, 2021

His story is a huge inspiration for anyone from a difficult background. Tragic but his impact was beautiful. It shows you no matter where you come from you can make something of yourself.. R.I.P DMX pic.twitter.com/V6HvD8bTmb — hardy caprio (@HardyCaprio) April 9, 2021

I do feel like a piece of my childhood was lost today. I remember watching videos of DMX at Woodstock ‘99 and waking up every morning at 6am just so I could catch the music video to Party Up on MTV. There’s a reason why his music still goes OFF today. Timeless. RIP DMX. pic.twitter.com/X6kmICtIZI — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 9, 2021

your impact and influence will live on forever 🕊 sleep well DMX. — Ella Mai (@ellamai) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. Thank you for being the soundtrack of my childhood. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) April 9, 2021

one of the coolest and most powerful voices ever, rewatching lots of his videos this week i could still remember the powerful feelings the first times i saw and heard these songs. RIP to DMX, so sorry to everyone feeling this loss https://t.co/C5fdkx4QwO — speedy ortiz ÷ haunted painting (@sad13) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 🕊🕊🕊 — EARTHGANG #MIRRORLAND OUT NOW GHETTO GODS OTW! (@EarthGang) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 💔💔 — BELLY (@reBELLYus) April 9, 2021

Rest up DMX 🦅 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) April 9, 2021

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

DMX. 🕊 His gift meant so much to so many. Sending love to his family. — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 9, 2021

DMX was a cultural icon who contributed so much to our music. A resident of White Plains, I was proud that he lived in our congressional district. My heart breaks for his family and loved ones. https://t.co/I8evxaNxTA — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) April 9, 2021

Rest in Peace to Mount Vernon's own DMX. Your humanity, music and spirit will forever be felt by the people you touched around the globe. pic.twitter.com/0KjhDtu8IR — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) April 9, 2021

The space you saw in a beat, the pain you would squeeze out of the moment, and the words that would come of it makes you one of the best to ever do it.

The Master sent for his legend to shine with the rest of the stars now. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Uc5GdxizWJ — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 9, 2021

Rest easy king Hug my Babegirl Aaliyah when you see her !!!! pic.twitter.com/6TKo3QepXA — Timbaland (@Timbaland) April 9, 2021

I’ll never forget this day….You said it was your favorite song. I’m so grateful I could play some of it. There is no one like you…Never will be! Massive love and blessings to the entire #RuffRyder family. Especially my love @THEREALSWIZZZ Rest in paradise DMX✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/cXK5bQXwD0 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) April 10, 2021

DMX So sad such an amazing person and artist. Last time I saw him we just talked about our kids all day. If anyone out there has a friend or family member that suffers from addiction don’t judge just show them love and support. Childhood Trauma is real. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 10, 2021

It was always love and respect with the one and only DMX pic.twitter.com/yeYWIzgZ2u — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 10, 2021

In the statement confirming his death, DMX’s family called him “a warrior who fought till the very end”. “Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever,” they said.

DMX – whose real name was Earl Simmons – was born in Mount Vernon, New York in 1970 and released his debut album ‘It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot’ in 1998. He went on to release a further seven albums – most recently with 2015’s ‘Redemption Of The Beast’, although the star did not authorise its release.

He was working on a new record and had confirmed it would feature guests including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys and Usher.