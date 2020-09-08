mxmtoon teases new single with Carly Rae Jepsen, ‘ok on your own’

Mxmtoon took to social media today (September 8) to tease the forthcoming release of a new collaborative single with Carly Rae Jepsen.

In an excitable post to Twitter, mxmtoon – aka Maia – shared a smiling selfie and the single’s artwork, explaining that the song is called ‘ok on your own’ and is set for release tomorrow (September 9).

aaaa i made a song with @carlyraejepsen! it's called "ok on your own" and it's out THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/rLb1wJYwZl — maia (@mxmtoon) September 7, 2020

The upcoming collaboration follows on from the release of Maia’s latest single, ‘Bon Iver’, which dropped last month with an official music video. The track was the first lifted from the artists’ forthcoming EP, ‘Dusk’, due out October 1.

The new record follows on from her previous EP, ‘Dawn’, which was released in April this year. Upon its release, NME gave the EP four stars, saying “the follow-up to her debut album showcases a songwriter blossoming into something special”.

Meanwhile, Jepsen also released new material of her own in August, her single ‘Me And The Boys In The Band’.

Back in May, the Canadian singer released a surprise album, ‘Dedicated Side B’ – a companion release to her 2019 LP, ‘Dedicated’ – after weeks of teasing on social media.

The drop was closely followed by Jepsen reporting she’s made an “entire quarantine album” during lockdown.