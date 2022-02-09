mxmtoon unveils ‘mona lisa’, a new single from her second album, and North American tour dates

mxmtoon has released ‘mona lisa’, a new single from her sophomore album that will be released later this year. The artist known as Maia has also announced North American tour dates – find those below.

The single was released on streaming platforms on February 8 alongside art depicting the singer as the iconic Leonardo da Vinci painting.

The ukulele-driven song invites the listener to daydream, mxmtoon checking off references to several famous artists, including William Shakespeare and Frida Kahlo, as she sings: “I wanna be a Mona Lisa / The kinda girl that you can dream of”.

Listen to mxmtoon’s ‘mona lisa’ below.

The single is taken from mxmtoon’s upcoming sophomore album, which has yet to be given a release date.

In a statement, she said, “As someone who usually writes songs about other people, one of my ongoing questions is ‘will anyone ever write songs about me?’”

“‘mona lisa’ is about wanting to be the subject of the art for once instead of being the creator. I think we all daydream at some point in our lives of diving into our favourite stories and finding ourselves in the pages. We all deserve the chance to feel like we’re worthy of a spotlight every once in a while.”

mxmtoon has also announced a 2022 North American tour, including three dates in Canada, from May through June. She will be supported by Chloe Moriondo. See the full list of dates below and find more info on mxmtoon’s website.

mxmtoon’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

MAY

Monday 2 – Montreal, QC, Fairmount Theatre

Wednesday 4 – Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall

Thursday 5 – Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre

Saturday 7 – Chicago, IL, House of Blues

Sunday 8 – Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theatre

Tuesday 10 – Englewood, CO, The Gothic

Wednesday 11 – Salt Lake City, UT, Complex

Friday 13 – Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre

Saturday 14 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

Sunday 15 – Seattle, WA, Showbox Market

Tuesday 17 – San Francisco, CA, Regency

Friday 20 – Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory

Saturday 21 – Los Angeles, CA, Fonda

Tuesday 24 – San Diego, CA, House of Blues

Wednesday 25 – Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

Friday 27 – Dallas, TX, The Studio at The Factory

Saturday 28 – Austin, TX, Scoot Inn (Outdoors)

Sunday 29 – Houston, TX, White Oak Downstairs

Tuesday 31 – Orlando, FL, Beacham

JUNE

Wednesday 1 – Atlanta, GA, The Loft

Friday 3 – Washington, D.C., 9:30 Club

Sunday 5 – Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

Tuesday 7 – New York, NY, Webster Hall

Friday 10 – Boston, MA, Royale

mxmtoon enjoyed a hugely successful 2020 with the release of her two EPs ‘Dawn’ and ‘Dusk’. She had previously released her debut EP ‘Plum Blossom’ in 2018, and her first full-length album ‘The Masquerade’ in 2019.

In January 2021, she teamed up with Australian artist G Flip on the single ‘Queen’, having collaborated with Carly Rae Jepsen just a few months prior for ‘ok on your own’.

mxmtoon also does gaming streams on Twitch, and has provided the singing voice for protagonist Alex Chen from the video game Life Is Strange: True Colors, the third game from the Life Is Strange series.