Watch Mỹ Anh perform ‘Mỗi Khi Anh Nhìn Em’ on COLORS

Vietnamese singer-songwriter Mỹ Anh has graced German music platform COLORS with a performance of her new track ‘Mỗi Khi Anh Nhìn Em’.

COLORS launched her performance video on their YouTube account today (February 7). In contrast to the song’s original music video predominantly set in black-and-white, the artist sang her November release clad in a vivid yellow dress with matching yellow ribboned boots.

On her Facebook account, the singer expressed her excitement in being the latest featured artist in the platform, sharing how she felt honoured to be part of A COLORS SHOW series.

Her appearance – along with rapper Suboi – is part of the music platform and Goethe-Institut Ho Chi Ming City’s collaboration project, which features Vietnam’s creative individuals from various fields. Suboi performed her latest single ‘Best Friend’ live for the first time in COLORS’ February 3 edition.

In January, Thailand’s flower.far and Malaysia’s Lunadira made their COLORS performances. The former sang her fresh R&B drop ‘Walk Away’, while the latter carried out a live version of ‘Go Slow’, her first release in over two years.

Apart from ‘Mỗi Khi Anh Nhìn Em’, Mỹ Anh put out two other tracks in 2022 – ‘Cần Gì Hơn Nữa’ and ‘Nhìn Những Mùa Thu Đi’.

The 21-year-old made her debut in 2020 with the single ‘Got You’.