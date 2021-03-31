My Bloody Valentine sign with Domino Records and release back catalogue on streaming services

My Bloody Valentine have signed with Domino Records, which has finally released the group’s entire official catalogue to streaming services.

The band will also release new physical editions of each release on May 21, with 1988’s ‘Isn’t Anything’ and 1991’s’ Loveless’ being mastered fully from analog for deluxe LPs and also mastered from new hi-res uncompressed digital sources for standard LPs.

It marks the first time ever that each record has been made widely available, with fans also able to take in fully analog cuts of 2013’s ‘m b v’ on deluxe and standard LPs. The new catalogue of releases also takes in their compilation of EPs, ‘ep’s 1988-1991’.

welcome my bloody valentine @mbvofficial We are delighted to welcome @MBVofficial to Domino. Their seminal catalogue is now available to stream in full here https://t.co/g479W8dh4q pic.twitter.com/s6ctL02ljm — Domino Recording Co (@Dominorecordco) March 31, 2021

Confirmation of the release comes after the band shared a cryptic teaser earlier this week, which led fans to correctly guess that the group’s music would be arriving on streaming services.

Last year, My Bloody Valentine teamed up with US streetwear brand Supreme for a new clothing collection that featured the iconic ‘Loveless’ cover artwork.

Other pieces included in the collection referenced artwork taken from the band’s 1998 EP ‘Feed Me With Your Kiss’, along with their 1990 EP ‘Glider’.

“My Bloody Valentine has influenced generations of musicians and audiences. The band forged new possibilities in how to make noise music, as well as how to listen to and experience it,” commented Supreme in a statement.