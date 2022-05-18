My Chemical Romance played the second night of their comeback UK and Ireland tour last night (May 17), adding a host of fan favourites and rarities to their setlist.

The band kicked off their run of live dates on Monday night (May 16) at the Eden Project in Cornwall, marking their first UK show in 11 years.

Last night’s second gig at the Eden Sessions featured a 22-track setlist, with MCR opening the show with their new single ‘The Foundations Of Decay’.

Advertisement

The band played the songs ‘Cemetery Drive’ and ‘The Only Hope For Me Is You’ last night for the first time since 2012, while ‘The Ghost of You’ received its first live rendition since 2011.

The Only Hope For Me Is You Via @evryoneblooms pic.twitter.com/6CjP3uItn7 — My Chemical Romance Updates (@MCRupdates1) May 17, 2022

The band’s encore opened with ‘Headfirst For Halos’, which marked the first time since 2009 that MCR had performed the song live, and was followed by the live debut of ‘Mastas of Ravenkroft’.

Mcr played ghost of you for the first time since coming back??? pic.twitter.com/jA0kl8QYFE — Amy (@amysweetpea_) May 17, 2022

My Chem playing Mastas of Ravenkroft for the first time (?!) #MCREDEN pic.twitter.com/w6pv1jYmIP — ali (@Justdip) May 17, 2022

Advertisement

You can check out the full setlist from My Chemical Romance’s second Eden Sessions gig (via setlist.fm) below.

‘The Foundations Of Decay’

‘Helena’

‘Give ‘Em Hell, Kid’

‘Cemetery Drive’ (First time live since 2012)

‘The Only Hope For Me Is You’ (First time live since 2012)

‘Boy Division’

‘House Of Wolves’ (Tour debut)

‘Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)’

‘Welcome To The Black Parade’

‘Teenagers’

‘The Ghost Of You’ (First time live since 2011)

‘Surrender The Night’

‘Vampire Money’

‘Mama’

‘S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W’ (Tour debut)

‘Thank You For The Venom’

‘DESTROYA’

‘Famous Last Words’

‘Headfirst For Halos’ (First time since 2009)

‘Mastas Of Ravenkroft’ (Live debut)

‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’

‘The Kids From Yesterday’

The stage times for My Chemical Romance’s three dates in Milton Keynes this week have already been announced.

Any remaining tickets for MCR’s MK gigs, as well as their other UK and Ireland dates this month, remain on sale here. You can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

May

19 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

21 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

22 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

24 – Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

25 – Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

27 – Victoria Park, Warrington

28 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow