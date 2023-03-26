My Chemical Romance played the last scheduled show of their lengthy reunion tour earlier today (March 26).

The legendary emo band originally broke up in 2013 but played their first show together in almost eight years on December 20, 2019 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, grossing a record $1.5million – the most in the venue’s history.

A world tour was meant to follow before it was delayed due to COVID. My Chemical Romance finally kicked off their reunion tour with two shows at The Eden Project in Cornwall last summer, before playing gigs across Europe and North America, including a headline appearance at When We Were Young Festival.

Earlier this month, My Chemical Romance played gigs in New Zealand and Australia before two shows in Japan. As it stands, the band have confirmed no other live dates or spoken about new music.

During their Osaka show, My Chemical Romance played songs from across their back catalogue including ‘Foundations Of Decay’, the only new song released since the band reunited, and unreleased “noise jam” ‘Everybody Hates The Eagles’.

After closing out the main show with ‘Famous Last Words’ and ‘Sleep’, My Chemical Romance returned to the stage for a one song encore featuring ‘I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love’ track ‘Vampires Will Never Hurt You’.

The band then left the stage without saying a word, leaving a drumhead with the message “Endless Night” written on it.

Following the gig, My Chemical Romance fans took to social media to speculate about the future of the band.

“Right up until the end I was so sure this is it. There’s never gonna be more MCR but that REALLY didn’t feel like an ending. The combo of “endless night” on the drum and ending on ‘Vampires’?? that did not feel like a goodbye at all,” wrote one fan.

“That simply wasn’t dramatic enough of an ending for MCR, sorry,” said another.

But other fans were more positive about the band’s future and their reunion tour.

“Seeing my chemical romance in their happiest tour and just having fun is actually what matters,” one wrote, while another added: “This tour saved my life, thank you my chemical romance.

Another said: “Feeling incredibly thankful for my chemical romance and the friends and memories i’ve made just in the last year alone. Growing up with them, watching them leave, and a triumphant return with so much more than i could have asked for is an incredible gift.”

Check out a range of reactions from MyChem fans below.

#MCROSAKA GUYS ITS OKAY THEYLL BE BACK, THEY WOULDNT JUST REUNITE FOR ONE TOUR THEN BREAK UP AGAIN WITHOUT SAYING GOODBYE. AND NOW WE WAIT FOR MCR5 — Rails (@xorailsmustdie) March 26, 2023

me over-analysing gerard writing endless night when jts a lyric in vampires bevause i want to believe its something more #MCROSAKA — ambs loves frank iero (@ACIDINJECTS) March 26, 2023

The fact that these guys just played Vampires and walked off is both shocking and at the same time completely on brand. #MCROSAKA — eternal_harvest 🗡️🌹 (@unwindinggg) March 26, 2023

Ok so surely if it was the last show they wouldn’t just walk off without saying anything??? MCR 5 is coming I feel it in my bones #MCROSAKA — tara (@edwrdcullen69) March 26, 2023

I lied – paper setlist for #MCROSAKA courtesy of humgumhum: pic.twitter.com/yPfqFdDD4k — I Am Genuinely Bored™️ (@PinkCrossInHand) March 26, 2023

Them just leaving silently after one encore and having it end on vampires feels oddly eerie #MCROSAKA — FER (@_@) (@laceration_grav) March 26, 2023

what do u mean no more my chemical romance tour — emma (@emmafong_) March 26, 2023

seeing my chemical romance in their happiest tour and just having fun is actually what matters — ashlyn 🫧 87/112 (@subliminalashes) March 26, 2023

this tour saved my life, thank you my chemical romance — jay 🦇 saw mcr!!! (@coffinpoison) March 26, 2023

feeling incredibly thankful for my chemical romance and the friends and memories i've made just in the last year alone 🥹 growing up with them, watching them leave, and a triumphant return with so much more than i could have asked for is an incredible gift — olivia (@bIeachbaths) March 26, 2023

I’m emotional right now but I am so endlessly grateful for My Chemical Romance. Never have I been this involved with a band and feel like I am a part of them. They have brought me so much goodness in my life, so many new people. I love you so much.

Forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7fKotgqjNf — Bunny🦇♡︎✨ (@C0ffin0fBullets) March 26, 2023

The perfect playlist to end the tour with fr thank you my chemical romance!!!!! https://t.co/j2sOZRu8KD — Aph 🚩🚩 (@s6xvixx) March 26, 2023

best tour ever best band ever forever grateful my chemical romance is a band again #mcrosaka pic.twitter.com/eJ7VbesxtX — valentina 🪰 (@needlovesobadly) March 26, 2023

At Osaka, My Chemical Romance played:

‘The Foundations of Decay’

‘Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)’

‘Thank You for the Venom’

‘Boy Division’

‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’

‘The Ghost of You’

‘Bury Me in Black’

‘It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a Fucking Deathwish’

‘You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison’

‘Welcome to the Black Parade’

‘This Is How I Disappear’

‘Everybody Hates the Eagles’

‘The World Is Ugly’

‘Give ‘Em Hell, Kid’

‘Teenagers’

‘Mama’

‘Helena’

‘Famous Last Words’

‘Sleep’

‘Vampires Will Never Hurt You’

Before the show, guitarist Frank Iero took to Instagram and wrote: “Tonight’s our (final) night Osaka…” alongside a picture of a dead cockroach that he’d tagged as My Chemical Romance.

“The end. #MCR23” he added.

Speaking about that first reunion show in 2019, vocalist Gerard Way said: “That was definitely the most fun I’ve ever had playing on stage with My Chemical Romance, for sure. Something that I tried to do, and this was conscious, was relinquish some control. I think about control a lot, and in the years since the band broke up I’ve really examined control in all of its forms.”

“To me, the new version of My Chemical Romance and the way I want to go about it is exercising less control,” he added during the 2021 interview.