My Chemical Romance treat hometown fans to first live performance of ‘Demolition Lovers’ since 2004

My Chemical Romance have continued their trend of scattering fan-favourite deep cuts across their reunion tour, performing ‘Demolition Lovers’ for the first time in 18 years when they took to the stage in Newark, New Jersey.

The first of the band’s two hometown shows took place yesterday (September 20) at the 19,500-capacity Prudential Center, where they will also perform later tonight (September 21).

‘Demolition Lovers’ came as the first song in their encore (which they rounded out with ‘The Kids From Yesterday’), marking the first time it had been featured in a setlist since June of 2004. It was also the 10th time in total that My Chem had ever performed the song – the closer on their debut album, 2002’s ‘I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love’ – to a public audience.

Have a look at some fan-shot footage of the performance below:

Elsewhere in last night’s set, My Chem delivered the first live performance of ‘I Never Told You What I Do For A Living’ since 2008. They sandwiched the song between other highlights from 2004’s ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’ – ‘Give ‘Em Hell, Kid’ and ‘Cemetery Drive’ – before welcoming out Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly to perform guest vocals on ‘This Is The Best Day Ever’, another deep cut from ‘Bullets’.

The latter song was particularly special for Rickly’s involvement, given that he produced ‘Bullets’ and sang backing vocals on the track’s studio version. Have a look at both of those performances below:

Following tonight’s show in Newark, the band will continue their North American tour in Sunrise, Florida, with a further 13 dates on the itinerary before the band headline When We Were Young alongside Paramore. They are also set to tour Australia and New Zealand next March.

Other shows on the tour – which also rolled through Europe and the UK earlier this year – have seen the band deliver rarities such as ‘The Only Hope For Me Is You’, ‘It’s Not A Fashion Statement, It’s A Fucking Deathwish’ and ‘Bury Me In Black’, as well as the live debuts of ‘Conventional Weapons’ songs like ‘Make Room!!!!’, ‘Tomorrow’s Money’ and ‘Burn Bright’. Every show has also opened with their comeback single, ‘The Foundations Of Decay’.

Meanwhile, guitarist Frank Iero recently unveiled his new band, L.S. Dunes. The supergroup is fronted by Circa Survive vocalist Anthony Green, and also features guitarist Travis Stever (of Coheed And Cambria) alongside Thursday bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule.

L.S. Dunes’ debut album, ‘Past Lives’, is due for release on November 11 via Fantasy Records, while their live debut came last week at this year’s Riot Fest.