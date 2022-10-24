My Chemical Romance wear ‘old’ style make-up at When We Were Young Festival

My Chemical Romance and The All-American Rejects wore ‘old’ style make-up at When We Were Young festival this weekend in an apparent nod to their legacy as emo elders.

MCR headlined yesterday (October 23) at the Las Vegas festival – after the first day was cancelled due to weather warnings – during which frontman Gerard Way donned his classic black suit and red tie, along with ‘old’ style prosthetics in a somewhat literal interpretation of the festival’s name.

The All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter, meanwhile, wore a sparkling gold jacket and styled grey hair along with make-up to create an ageing appearance.

“Thx for tonight kiddos. @WWWYFest, ya made an old man proud to give some hell,” AAR wrote on Twitter.

“Imagine the people that think this is what he currently looks like,” one fan commented.

Another wrote: To everyone’s questions of why @gerardway @FrankIero and @tysonritter @therejects are wearing old man prosthetics. The answer is simple, it’s the albums we grew up with #WWWYfest & are much older to reflect upon our childhood youth. You are welcome.”

As Kerrang notes, MCR guitarist Frank lero teased the ‘old’ gag on Instagram before the gig, posting a picture of a Werther’s Original along with his guitar picks.

The highly anticipated inaugural festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, also featured the likes of Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon and Avril Lavigne.

Yesterday, festival organisers announced that the first day (Saturday, October 22), had to be scrapped due to high winds.

“When We Were Young Festival organizers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday,” a statement read. “The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40mph sustained winds with potential 60mph gusts.

“Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority.”

They continued: “This was not a decision that came lightly. We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.”

At the festival, Paramore performed ‘All I Wanted’ for the first time. Meanwhile, the line-up for 2023 has already been unveiled, with Blink-182 and Green Day announced as headliners and the likes of 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte and Rise Against on the bill for October 21 2023.