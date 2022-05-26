My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero announces album with new band

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero has announced he has been working on an album with a new band.

Iero shared the news in an Instagram post he shared about a recent injury he sustained after falling from a ladder.

The guitarist admitted that he feared he may never be able to play guitar again following injuries from the fall and a previous road traffic accident Australia in 2016.

“Six months ago I had my second surgery to remove a spanning plate and 8 screws from my right wrist after falling from a ladder and breaking it in 10 places,” Iero wrote.

He continued: “If I’m being honest, between this new injury and the tear in my shoulder from my Australian accident I truly didn’t know if I would ever be able to play guitar again…but I never let those words come out of my mouth.”

Despite his initial fears, Iero has recovered and performed on several dates with MCR, who are currently touring the UK.

In the post, he also confirmed he has been working on an album with a new band.

“Since that surgery I have recorded a new My Chem song [‘The Foundations Of Decay’], a full length [album] with a new band that will probably be announced in the next few months, and played sold-out stadiums with some of my best friends in the entire world,” he added.

“Nothing worth doing is easy, but anything is possible. Thank you for my dreams come true. Keep the faith, sometimes it’s all we got.”

Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance performed their 2012 single ‘Tomorrow’s Money’ live for the first time during their gig in Dublin earlier this week.

They will continue their tour with a show at Victoria Park in Warrington tomorrow night (May 27) before wrapping up at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff the next day (28) and OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Monday (30).

Any remaining tickets for MCR’s UK shows remain on sale here.