My Chemical Romance‘s Mikey Way has said that the band’s comeback song ‘The Foundations Of Decay’ is his “favourite MCR song of all time”.

The returning four-piece released their first new song since 2014’s ‘Fake Your Death’ yesterday (May 12).

Posting on Instagram shortly after the single was released, MCR bassist Way shared some high praise for ‘The Foundations Of Decay’.

Advertisement

“This is my favourite My Chemical Romance song of all time,” he wrote. “I hope you listen and enjoy.”

Guitarist Frank Iero also shared some thoughts on the new song, writing on Instagram: “Happy release day, boys! It’s been a while, but I couldn’t be happier to finally say those words or more proud of my brothers and what we have created together. All of it.

“From the razor to the rosary.”

‘The Foundations Of Decay’ has arrived ahead of the start of My Chemical Romance’s UK and Ireland tour, which kicks off in Cornwall on Monday (May 16). The stage times for the band’s three dates in Milton Keynes next week were announced yesterday (May 12).

Advertisement

Any remaining tickets for MCR’s MK gigs, as well as their other UK and Ireland dates this month, remain on sale here. You can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

May

16 – Eden Sessions, St Austell

19 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

21 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

22 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

24 – Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

25 – Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

27 – Victoria Park, Warrington

28 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Visit here for more details of My Chemical Romance’s other upcoming tour dates across Europe, Australia, Asia and the US.