My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Mad Gear And Missile Kid’ EP released on streaming

My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Mad Gear And Missile Kid’ EP has finally been made available on streaming, 12 years after it was first released.

The three-track record was originally released in 2010 as the soundtrack for the fictional Killjoys who inhabit the cartoonish, post-apocalyptic world of My Chemical Romance’s ‘Danger Days’.

Now ‘F.T.W.W.W.’, ‘Mastas Of Ravenkroft’ and ‘Black Dragon Fighting Society’ are available to listen on streaming services.

Advertisement

Announcing the news, My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero said: “Originally released back in 2010 as part of the ‘Danger Days’ universe, ‘The Mad Gear And Missile Kid’ EP is now available to stream on Spotify. You and your friends can now conveniently add the Killjoys’ favourite band to all of your playlists and such.”

‘Mastas Of Ravencroft’ was given its live debut earlier this year, as My Chemical Romance kicked off their reunion tour at the Eden Project in Cornwall and has been making regular appearances ever since.

Earlier this month, My Chemical Romance kicked off the North American leg of their reunion tour by playing two rarities for the first time in over 15 years. ‘Bury Me In Black’ was aired for the first time in 19 years, while ‘This Is the Best Day Ever‘ was performed for the first time since 2005.

The band have since given ‘Conventional Weapons’ track ‘Burn Bright’ its live debut and played ‘Vampires Will Never Hurt You’ for the first time in a decade.

Advertisement

My Chemical Romance’s reunion tour continues until October before the band take to When We Were Young Festival alongside Paramore. They’re also set to tour Australia and New Zealand in March 2023.

Last week, Iero unveiled new band L.S. Dunes. The five-piece band is fronted by Circa Survive vocalist Anthony Green, and features guitarist Travis Stever (of Coheed And Cambria) alongside bassist Tim Payne and his Thursday bandmate Tucker Rule (who also played in Yellowcard for a time) on drums. Their debut album ‘Past Lives’ is due for release on November 11 via Fantasy Records.