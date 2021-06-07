My Life As Ali Thomas release sophomore album ‘Peppermint Town’

Thai alt-pop trio My Life As Ali Thomas have released their sophomore studio album, ‘Peppermint Town’.

The 10-track record arrived on streaming platforms on Friday, June 4. The album features previously released tracks such as ‘Dear All The Universe’, ‘Rinn’, ‘Baby, I Love You’ and ‘My Red Golden Sun’.

‘Peppermint Town’ was written and recorded during the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “The album cover is a painting of a fox, a cat and a rabbit; those are supposed to be us transformed into cartoons, because when we enter ‘Peppermint Town’, we leave everything behind. ‘Peppermint Town’ is the time to be whatever we want to be,” the band said in a statement to Vacancy.

Listen to the album below.

The trio have also unveiled a music video for ‘Ocean’, which serves as the closing track to ‘Peppermint Town’. The song features additional performances from classical musicians Jittawat Wantanabode and Nutdanai Chuchat.

The band said of ‘Ocean’ via Instagram: “This song is a neoclassical piece combining classical orchestral instruments with modern. It’s definitely something new for us. We take a picture, and with respect, we went and captured the ocean and its reflection.”

Watch the music video, which features symmetric manipulations of breathtaking scenes of the ocean:

My Life As Ali Thomas are the trio of ‘Pie’ Kanyapak Wuttara, ‘Rack’ Wipata Lertpanya and ‘Taw’ Wannaphong Jangbumrung. The band first formed in 2014, before signing with Warner Music Thailand in 2015 and releasing their debut album ‘Paper’ a year later. The trio also became the first Thai act to perform at SXSW festival in the US in 2019.