Mykki Blanco shares bouncy new single ‘Summer Fling’ featuring Kari Faux

Mykki Blanco has shared a new single called ‘Summer Fling’ featuring Kari Faux – you can listen to it below.

Produced by FaltyDL, the bouncy new track is taken from the rapper’s upcoming new mini-album ‘Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep’, due out June 18 via Transgressive Recordings.

“I wanted ‘Summer Fling’ to feel like a song I could have heard at my middle school dance, maybe it’s because those were the years in which I was coming of age,” Blanco said of the new track.

“Y2K aesthetics still influence me heavily at some point in the creation of my songs. I always feel like the Y2K vibe haunts its way into the room and makes its presence felt on my records.”

They continued: “‘Summer Fling’ is essentially about ghosting someone, it’s a playful song about the weird ups and downs of dating. I loved writing this song and it got even better when I recruited rapper and vocalist Kari Faux to be on the track.

“Kari’s delivery is slick and charged up, she takes no prisoners with her bars. She adds a layer of bravado and feminine mystique to the song. In addition to her verse that she wrote, she also contributed to the writing of the hook.”

Listen to ‘Summer Fling’ below:

‘Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep’ will also include the Hudson Mohawke co-produced single ‘Free Ride’ and ‘Love Me’ featuring Jamila Woods and Jay Cue.

The full tracklisting for the mini-album is as follows:

1. ‘Trust A Little Bit’ (God Colony Version)

2. ‘Free Ride’

3. ‘Summer Fling’ feat. Kari Faux

4. ‘It’s Not My Choice’ feat. Blood Orange

5. ‘Fuck Your Choices’

6. ‘Love Me’ feat. Jamila Woods and Jay Cue

7. ‘Want From Me’ feat. Bruno Ribeiro

8. ‘Patriarchy Ain’t The End Of Me’

9. ‘That’s Folks’ feat. Big Freedia

It will be Blanco’s first release for Transgressive, with whom they announced their signing last month.