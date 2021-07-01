NewsMusic News

Mykki Blanco shares Dev Hynes-directed video for Blood Orange collaboration

The 'It's Not My Choice' video comes alongside news of UK and European tour dates

By Will Richards
Mykki Blanco
Mykki Blanco and Blood Orange. Credit: Press.

Mykki Blanco has shared a new video for their recent Blood Orange collaboration ‘It’s Not My Choice’, directed by Dev Hynes himself – watch it below.

The track was shared last month ahead of the release of Blanco’s new album ‘Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep’.

Of the new video, Mykki said: “Creating with Dev Hynes as director of this video was as effortless as creating the song together. I have long admired that Dev has never compromised along his musical trajectory, offering us songs that play between disciplines and genres at the wave of a hand.

Advertisement

“This video was carefree and captured what I feel to be some quintessential summer moments — being with friends, being in nature, and having a sense of poise no matter your own personal thunderstorm.”

Along with news of the new video comes the announcement of a UK and European tour set for later this year.

See the full list of dates below and pick up tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2021

1 – Brighton, Patterns
3 – Glasgow, Stereo
4 – Manchester, YES
5 – Dublin, Lost Lane
6 – Liverpool, 24 Kitchen Street
9 – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall
10 – London, Village Underground (as part of Pitchfork London Festival)
11 – Berlin, Volksbuhne
15 – Paris, Maroquinerie
16 – Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
17 – Brussels, VK

Advertisement

Mykki Blanco’s new album ‘Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep’ came out on June 17. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Some of Blanco’s rhymes could be tighter but this ferocious performer commands attention whether they’re chastising a partner for drinking their soya milk on ‘Fuck Your Choices’ or baring their soul on ‘Love Me’. The result: a bold and brilliant step forward.”

Advertisement
Advertisement