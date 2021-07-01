Mykki Blanco shares Dev Hynes-directed video for Blood Orange collaboration

Mykki Blanco has shared a new video for their recent Blood Orange collaboration ‘It’s Not My Choice’, directed by Dev Hynes himself – watch it below.
The track was shared last month ahead of the release of Blanco’s new album ‘Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep’.
Of the new video, Mykki said: “Creating with Dev Hynes as director of this video was as effortless as creating the song together. I have long admired that Dev has never compromised along his musical trajectory, offering us songs that play between disciplines and genres at the wave of a hand.
“This video was carefree and captured what I feel to be some quintessential summer moments — being with friends, being in nature, and having a sense of poise no matter your own personal thunderstorm.”
Along with news of the new video comes the announcement of a UK and European tour set for later this year.
See the full list of dates below and pick up tickets here.
NOVEMBER 2021
1 – Brighton, Patterns
3 – Glasgow, Stereo
4 – Manchester, YES
5 – Dublin, Lost Lane
6 – Liverpool, 24 Kitchen Street
9 – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall
10 – London, Village Underground (as part of Pitchfork London Festival)
11 – Berlin, Volksbuhne
15 – Paris, Maroquinerie
16 – Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
17 – Brussels, VK
Mykki Blanco’s new album ‘Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep’ came out on June 17. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Some of Blanco’s rhymes could be tighter but this ferocious performer commands attention whether they’re chastising a partner for drinking their soya milk on ‘Fuck Your Choices’ or baring their soul on ‘Love Me’. The result: a bold and brilliant step forward.”