Myrne returns with new emotive single, ‘What Can I Do’

Singaporean producer and DJ Myrne has returned with the new track ‘What Can I Do’.

The fresh drop, out on February 11, marked his debut release with the labels Astralwerks and Universal Music Singapore. In a statement, the musician explained how he overcame the feeling of being stuck during the time between his past work and the present, and how the process of working on this specific track, which makes use of foley recordings, took him out of the rut.

“I was really scared of making music for a long time, out of a fear of mediocrity and never surpassing my past work,” he said. “But since then, I’ve erased everything I know and I’ve fallen in love with the process again – just singing and dancing to 8 bar loops for days. ‘What Can I Do?’ was the first song I wrote out of that.”

Listen to his new single here:

‘What Can I Do’ is the first single off Myrne’s upcoming EP slated for release later this year. The record will be the follow up to his 2020 seven-track EP ‘Wandering’.

Last year, Myrne – real name Manfred Lim – put out reimagined versions of his singles ‘Superstructure’ and ‘Sleeping On My Own Again’. He also created a remix of Singaporean pop artist Nathan Hartono’s single ‘The Difference’.

The 26-year-old producer launched his music career in 2013 and was signed by Diplo to Mad Decent two years later. He dropped several EPs and singles prior to his two full-length records in 2018 and 2019 – the collaborative album ‘B4NGER PROJECT’ with Gentle Bones and the 10-track Ultra Records release ‘In Search Of Solitude’, respectively.