Mystery Jets and Graham Coxon have been announced on the line-up for a socially distanced benefit gig at London’s Jazz Cafe next month.

All three acts will play at ‘Live For Beirut 2.0’ on December 11, which is set to raise money for the victims of the huge warehouse explosion which rocked the Lebanese capital in August, claiming the lives of over 200 people.

Other acts on next month’s bill include the likes of Nadine Shah and Django Django, who will both play DJ sets, and performances from Rose Dougall and Bessie Turner.

Tickets will go on sale here from 10AM tomorrow (November 19), starting at £40 per person.

We’re excited to announce we’ll be performing at Live for Beirut 2.0 @thejazzcafe next month to raise money for the Lebanese Red Cross w/@grahamcoxon @RoseDougall @nadineshah @thedjangos Tickets on sale tomorrow 10am xhttps://t.co/BseiO5Kbyr pic.twitter.com/DCOis7zH04 — Mystery Jets (@mysteryjets) November 18, 2020

It comes after the Camden Town venue reopened as a fully seated venue in September, with the layout reflecting an original design concept for the venue when it opened in 1990.

The Jazz Cafe’s first gig since March came with The Sierra Band presenting ‘A Night of Southern Soul’ on September 18, while afrobeat veteran Dele Sosimi performed on the following evening.

Mystery Jets released their sixth album ‘A Billion Heartbeats‘ in May.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “With protest songs and celebrations of the NHS all part of their new identity, it’s a wildly successful take on the world at large as the band enter a new decade. Far from just indie survivors, it seems like these Jets have still got plenty of fuel left in the tank.”