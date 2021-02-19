N.Flying renew contract with FNC Entertainment, tease new music

Pop rock band N.Flying have renewed their contracts with their longtime label FNC Entertainment.

FNC announced today (February 19) that all five members – Lee Seunghyup, Cha Hoon, Kim Jaehyun, Yoo Hoeseung Yoo and Seo Dongsung – have decided to continue releasing music under the company. The band are also reportedly busy preparing for their comeback album, out sometime later this year, per local news outlet Sports Seoul.

Meanwhile, Lee Seunghyup recently announced that he will be making his solo debut later this month, under the moniker J.Don. His debut single-album ‘On The Track’ is expected to arrive February 22 and will include the lead single ‘Click’. Yesterday (February 18), he released a snippet of an upcoming music video. Check it out here:

N.Flying made their debut on FNC in 2013 with their first Japanese single ‘Basket’. They later made their delayed Korean debut in 2015 with the EP ‘Awesome’, before following it up with ‘Lonely’ that same year.

In 2020, the group dropped several projects, including their seventh mini-album titled ‘So, Communication’ and a soundtrack contribution to the Korean sci-fi drama, Alice. Earlier this year, N.Flying released the song ‘I’ll Find You’ as part of the period drama Royal Secret Agent’s OST.

N.Flying are labelmates with groups like Cherry Bullet and P1Harmony, but most notably, CNBLUE and F.T. Island.