‘2 Days And 1 Night’ star Na In-Woo in talks to star in K-drama adaptation of ‘Marry My Husband’

South Korean actor Na In-Woo is currently in talks to star in the upcoming K-drama series Marry My Husband (literal title).

Earlier today, his agency CUBE Entertainment confirmed that the actor has received a casting offer and is in the midst of reviewing it. The company also noted that “nothing has been decided yet”, per Sports Donga, as translated by Soompi.

In 2022, Na starred in two popular K-drama series – Jinxed At First opposite Girls’ Generation‘s Seohyun and the South Korean adaptation of the British drama series Cleaning Up. Last year, he also joined the cast of 2 Days And 1 Night, replacing actor Kim Seon-ho who left the show the year prior.

Na is the third actor to be linked to the upcoming K-drama series, following Park Min-young (Forecasting Love And Weather and Love In Contract) and Lee Yi-kyung (Royal Secret Agent). However, neither have been officially confirmed as part of the drama’s cast.

In other K-drama news, a teaser for the upcoming boys’ love (BL) series A Shoulder to Cry On was recently released. The show stars two members of the K-pop boyband OMEGA X, Jaehan and Yechan, and is set to premiere March 15 on Viki in select regions as well as Wavve and Watcha.

Meanwhile, actor Yoo Ah-in has been dropped from season 2 of Netflix’s dark fantasy series Hellbound. The move comes amid Yoo’s run-in with the law, with the actor being under police investigation in South Korean for illegal drug use.

Netflix later confirmed with NME that Yoo would be replaced by Kim Sung-cheol in the role of Jung Jinsu for the show’s second season.