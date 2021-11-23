Nadin Amizah announces special livestream concert for debut album ‘Selamat Ulang Tahun’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Nadin Amizah has announced a special livestream concert set for the coming weekend.

Amizah took to social media to share the news, confirming that the free digital event will take place on Saturday (November 27) via her official YouTube channel. A start time for the event has yet to be announced.

The event will celebrate the first anniversary of her debut album ‘Selamat Ulang Tahun’. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amizah was unable to celebrate the launch of her album until now.

‘Selamat Ulang Tahun’ features 10 tracks, including hit singles ‘Bertaut’, ‘Beranjak Dewasa’, ‘Taruh’ and ‘Mendarah’.

Following the release of the album, Nadin Amizah released a follow-up EP entitled ‘Kalah Bertaruh’ in May. The five-track project dove deeper into her exploration of heartbreak that she briefly touched upon on ‘Selamat Ulang Tahun’.

The following month, she began a five-week live performance series, throughout which she performed each track from the ‘Kalah Bertaruh’ EP, tying in a narrative about a couple navigating the end of their relationship.

Earlier this month, Nadin Amizah performed for the third season Plainsong Live Sessions. Her four-track set consisted of ‘Intro’, ‘Sebuah Tarian’, ‘Taruh’ and ‘Bertaut’. Watch her performance here.